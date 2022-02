Matt Murray will start in goal for the Ottawa Senators versus the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Senators official website reports. Murray has been hot of late, posting a 5-3-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and .930 save percentage in his last 10 starts. The Senators as a whole don’t have much to look forward to this season other than seeing what additions and subtractions will be made at the trade deadline. Ottawa sits sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 16-23-4 record, better than what was probably expected out of them this season, but not anywhere near good enough to compete for a playoff berth.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO