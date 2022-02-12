ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Valley Animal Center taking Valentine’s Day pet photos

By Justin Sacher
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXx1w_0eCLzRbs00

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A popular holiday fundraiser returns to the Valley Animal Center this Valentine’s Day.

Valley Animal Center marketing manager Alisia Sanchez says, “We’re having our second annual Pooch Smooches and Kitty Kisses Photo Booth.  This is the second year that we’ve done it. It’s $15 for two digital photographs that we’ll send to your inbox.  All of the proceeds benefit Valley Animal Center.”

The photo booth is outdoors and consists of a decorated backdrop and props.

Sanchez says, “You can bring in your dog and if they’re good on leash, that’s fine.  If they’re not, that’s fine as well, and we’ll just have them sit down and get their photo taken. We have treats available to get their attention. And we also have another photo booth available for cats. Cats are a little more stressed in a new environment, so we have a room available indoors for the cats to take their pictures.”

The event went from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday and will take place again on Monday, Valentine’s Day, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. outside the Valley Animal Center’s Clinic at 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Local restaurants struggle to keep up with Valentine’s Day labor shortage

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days for restaurants but local restaurants are having to cut back reservations due to a labor shortage. “Valentine’s Day traditionally is one of our main days for restaurants along with Mother’s Day,” said California Restaurant Association- Fresno Chapter President Raul Gutierrez Jr. Every year […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California Pets & Animals
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
Fresno, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

It’s illegal to play this game near a Fresno school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Poker tournaments are not allowed to be played in any public place within 300 feet of any Fresno school, according to the city’s municipal code. The law does not specifically cite poker as the game that cannot be played, but any game based on gambling. No person shall play, participate in, or bet for or against any game not mentioned in Section 330 or 330a of the Penal Code […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing protects skies above Super Bowl

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The skies above Super Bowl LVI were safe Sunday thanks to tactical fighter aircraft based in Fresno.  The Fresno Air National Guard base is home to the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard. They enforced the ‘no-fly zone’ surrounding the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles during the […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Booth#Dog#The Cats#The Valley Animal Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Ground broken on new trail between Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After years of planning, Fresno city officials broke ground Friday on the Midtown Trail. The seven-mile pedestrian and bike trail is set to connect the Fresno Area Express hub at Manchester Center with Clovis’ Old Town Trail, at the intersection of Shields and Clovis avenues. “When we have the opportunity to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

40 bus drivers needed to fill Fresno’s vacancies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno needs more bus drivers for the Fresno Area Express. The FAX service needs to fill 40 vacancies and the job pays $22.98 an hour (and $20.89 per hour during training). “So it does require a commercial license but it’s not a requirement to apply the minimum qualifications to apply to […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
YourCentralValley.com

Proposed bill would ban the word ‘squaw’ in naming places in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new bill being proposed in Sacramento would ban the use of the word “squaw” for naming places and geographical features in California by 2024. The proposal was introduced by Assemblymembers James C. Ramos (D-Highland) and Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens). Ramos is the first California Native American elected to the state, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

6 drivers arrested for DUI in Clovis over Super Bowl weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six drivers were arrested over Super Bowl weekend for DUI in the city of Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Officers say three people were arrested on Sunday alone. The DUI saturation detail was paid for by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, police said. The department […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy