Only Full-Service Grocery Store in West Oakland to Close

There are nearly 40,000 grocery stores in the US, including dozens of national and regional supermarket chains, gourmet and specialty markets, and bulk buying clubs. It’s common for a suburban area to have five or six different grocery stores within driving distance. With so many options for consumers to choose from, chain retailers are constantly on their toes, upgrading their layouts, product selections, and online shopping platforms to keep up with buying trends. (Here 24 are food and drink trends for 2022.)

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO