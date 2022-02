BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy engineer accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. His agreement with the government calls for him to be sentenced to 12 and a half to 17 and a half years in prison. The judge is not bound by the agreement, and the maximum sentence for the crime is life in prison. Breaking: Judge formally accepts Jonathan Toebbe’s guilty plea to conspiracy for trying to sell nuclear secrets. Toebbe is a Navy engineer from Annapolis. His wife Diana, a former Key School teacher, is...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO