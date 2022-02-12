ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Journey West Allowing Him To ‘Definitely Feel Free’

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5w1d_0eCLz93H00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2,000-mile trip on short notice allowed him to escape all the negative energy.

Injury concerns? Hurt feelings? Off-the-field angst? On-the-field disappointment? They’re long gone, left behind with all those No. 13 Cleveland Browns jerseys.

Beckham sounds and looks like a different person in Los Angeles, where the Rams will face Cincinnati in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Fresh start? Maybe. Fresh perspective? No doubt.

“You definitely feel free,” Beckham said during a virtual media session this week. “When you erase, eliminate all of that, you just realize you were carrying other people’s problems, things that they may need to work on with themselves, like you’re carrying all that energy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxyA0_0eCLz93H00

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

“It just was weighing me down. I feel like it could have been the reason why I got injured time after time after time. There was a part of me that wanted to prove people wrong more than I just wanted to be myself and prove myself right. So I definitely feel a weight lifted off my shoulders, just less energy I’m carrying.”

The mercurial receiver, who battled injuries the past few seasons, was waived by Cleveland in November after a 2½-year relationship that turned rocky near the end. Both sides clearly wanted out, Beckham because he felt he wasn’t being featured in the offense, and the Browns because they were getting more headaches than highlights in return for $7.25 million a year.

On Friday, Beckham addressed his exit from Cleveland by saying: “One of the biggest regrets that I have is about the way that things ended. There really was no closure. It just happened so abrupt. So a lot of things were out of my control.”

Beckham cleared waivers and had plenty of suitors. The three-time Pro Bowler chose the Rams over Green Bay, New England, Kansas City and New Orleans. All-Pro cornerback and close friend Jalen Ramsey provided a big push, as did coach Sean McVay and fellow receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

No one knew exactly how Beckham would fit in with such a star-studded roster. Some thought he would be a distraction, others even labeled him a troublemaker. Instead, by all accounts, he’s been a model teammate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoJyp_0eCLz93H00

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams, providing a much-needed fill-in after Woods tore a ligament in his left knee in practice a day after Beckham’s arrival.

Beckham has been even better in the playoffs, with 19 receptions for 236 yards and a score in three victories. He had nine catches for 113 yards against San Francisco in the NFC championship game two weeks ago.

He takes no solace in proving anybody — or just about everybody — wrong.

“A younger me definitely would have,” he said. “But I just feel like I’ve come so far. I really know who I am. I know myself. I know what I can bring. I know all of the stories and all that. … I’m just happy that I’m in the position I am in, playing in a Super Bowl and hopefully being able to give one last effort, everything I have for this team to bring home that trophy.”

Beckham once thought playing in Cleveland would give him a good chance of getting to the Super Bowl. But his relationship with the city soured, in part because of injuries that limited him to two 100-yard performances in 29 games. It got so strained near the end of his time there that his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a social media video of plays in which Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to his son.

Beckham said he didn’t know about the video until he woke up early that afternoon. The video, which was released on Nov. 2, was the final straw as the Browns and Beckham’s agent spent a couple days working through details of Beckham’s release.

“I didn’t know about the video or when it was posted or anything of that matter,” he said. “By the time I woke up, everything had already transpired. That’s kind of where it all started and ended.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0jPa_0eCLz93H00

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Beckham said he still has many friends on the Browns, including wide receiver and longtime buddy Jarvis Landry, who will be at Sunday’s game. Beckham admitted he has not talked to Mayfield since he was released, but that it might happen eventually.

Beckham hinted at mistakes he made but stopped short of taking any blame for how things unfolded in Ohio or with the New York Giants, who drafted him 12th overall in 2014.

“I always talk about living life without regrets,” he said. “So for me it’s been about the lessons and how do you learn from those lessons to benefit you in the future? … There have been a lot of moments in my career that I can look back on now and ask myself how could I have handled that better? Just know that there is a lot of moments where I look back as a 29-year-old and reflect like how could I have been better in this situation?

“I wish I could give you one, but I don’t want to throw myself under the bus right now.”

Beckham remains one of the NFL’s most popular players, fame that skyrocketed after a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against Dallas during his rookie season. He has 15.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.2 million on Twitter. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin as well as Jarvis Landry – they were college teammates at LSU and reunited with the Browns — dropped into his Zoom session to shower him with praise for showing such resilience.

Fans across the country are on “baby watch” for Beckham and his girlfriend, singer/fitness trainer Lauren Wood. Their first child is due any day now. Beckham doesn’t even want to talk about the possibility of Wood giving birth during the big game. He doesn’t want “to put the energy in the air.” It’s a lesson he’s embraced since that move west.

“Literally my phone is right here just in case, so I’m on call,” he said. “I’m on watch. I’m on standby.”

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

Related
People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Odell Beckham Jr’s knee injury revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. left Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with what looked to be a serious knee injury, and unfortunately reports have indicated that was the case. The Los Angeles Rams believe Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Beckham...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel’s stern 4-word message to NFL after Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl injury

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver unfortunately had his first Super Bowl appearance cut short by a knee injury, which was eventually revealed to be a torn ACL. There was some frustration expressed on social media about the conditions of the field that potentially led to Beckham’s injury. San Francisco 49ers wideout and fellow NFL star Deebo Samuel spoke out with a stern, 4-word message to the NFL after Beckham’s Super Bowl injury.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr moonwalks LA Rams to lead

After the LA Rams defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to turn over the ball on downs. When the LA Rams offense took the football field, they had a first and ten from the 50-yard line. With a scoreless game, the LA Rams needed to dial-up some offense. So how did the playbook get it done?
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Down With Injury

Earlier: What started out as a night to remember for Odell Beckham Jr. just took a potentially brutal turn. Late in the second quarter, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver went down after dropping a pass on 2nd-and-9. Beckham immediately grabbed at his left knee. Obviously, any non-contact knee injuries...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Ap#Pro Bowler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's a small chance Odell Beckham Jr. could miss the Super Bowl, but it's for a great reason

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. already had a lot on his mind as he prepares for the biggest game of his life. The eight-year NFL veteran has seen something of a resurgence since he was picked up by the Rams midway through the season, and he’s set to make the first Super Bowl appearance of his career Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
iheart.com

Latest On Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury Status In Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly taken to the locker room during the first half of Super Bowl LVI. NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reports Beckham was "headed to the locker room following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury." NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LA Rams are the right team for Odell Beckham Jr.

The LA Rams signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr just in time to avert a disaster when the team’s other starting wide receiver, Robert Woods, fell to a season-ending injury. But that forced associations may have very positive after-effects. You see, the LA Rams have benefitted greatly from the mid-season appearance of OBJ. And from all indications, this could be a team that Odell Beckham Jr. would love to play for.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Odell Beckham Jr is finally a champion

Fans love wide receivers. All types of fans. Patrick Mahomes grew up idolizing Dez Bryant. A.J. Brown lobbied hard for the Titans to get Julio Jones, his favorite player. Almost everyone has an opinion on Antonio Brown, good or bad, and even Tom Brady made it a point to have AB as a teammate for as long as he could.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Odell Beckham Jr. impactful in Super Bowl win

Despite getting injured in the first half, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a nice impact for the team, catching two of three targets for 52 yards and a touchdown before exciting the game. Fantasy Impact:. There were many skeptics about OBJ when he got released from the Browns...
NFL
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
94K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy