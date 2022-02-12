ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Career center students selling organic Valentine’s Day bouquets

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bthak_0eCLz06k00

GRAND JUCNTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — District 51 Career Center’s horticulture program is growing the love in their own greenhouse. Flower arrangements and candy bouquets are available for valentine’s day that have first-timers like Lakyn Carter looking forward to the holiday.”

“It makes me more excited for Valentine’s Day because it’s just it’s gonna be making more money than a regular day,” First-Time Horticulturist Lakyn Carter reflects.

Road to USA Games: Meet Powerlifter Anna “A-Bomb” Mercado

Students use an organic aquaponics system to create every plant from spider mums to succulents. Every arrangement ordered is 100 percent custom-made by students.

You want six roses and two other things, we’re actually doing it the way you want it to be done,” Carter informs, “If you don’t want this, we won’t put it in.”

Teachers guide students in creating products and also teach business skills for the whole operation. When you buy here, you’re showing love for a growing program that helps students bloom.

“The career and center program, so we can get more seeds and grow more stuff,” Carter mentions.

Stuff that also helps supply organic produce for local restaurants.More than anything, students find a love for horticulture and some hope the skills they learn will blossom into a full-time career.

“If I had to grow things on my own, I will know how to do it,” Lakyn Carter proclaims.

You can order in person on Valentine’s Day from 8:30 to 11:30 am and from 1:30 to 3 pm. and online all weekend long.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Tina Peters turns herself in

(KREX) -- Embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning. Peters was released shortly after posting the $500 quick-release bond.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRQE News 13

Best Valentine’s table decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Romance is all about atmosphere. If everything isn’t just right, all your efforts to create the perfect Valentine’s Day could be in vain. Since a romantic meal is the focal point for many couples, having the best Valentine’s table decorations is crucial to creating the proper mood.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Produce#Career Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
milwaukeemag.com

Delicious Takeout Ideas for Valentine’s Day

From cream puffs to heart-shaped pizzas, here are some of your options. THIS HOLIDAY for lovers is about pampering — and for some people that means not cooking in the kitchen. Thankfully several local restaurants understand this need for pampering and have created fun and unique meals and treats for Valentine’s Day.
RESTAURANTS
Click2Houston.com

MAP: These are the top-selling Valentine’s Day candies by state

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, admirers are preparing for the Feb. 14 holiday booking reservations, shopping for gifts and sweets. According to CandyStore.com, candy sales are expected to reach a new record high with 56% of consumers planning to buy treats for Valentine’s Day,. Across the country,...
VALENTINE, TX
Keene Sentinel

How to save on those Valentine's Day chocolates and flowers

It’s hard not to see Valentine’s Day as a commercial machine built to boost the coffers of chocolatiers and florists (not to mention the greeting card or jewelry industries). Are the heart-shaped boxes of candy that show up right after Christmas or those bouquets of ruby roses worth it? Or are we emptying our wallets on mass-produced merchandise: chocolates that were manufactured before Halloween and flowers destined to wilt within a few days of being delivered?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

Davidian's Farm hosts DIY flower bouquet event ahead of Valentine's Day

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - People getting ready for Valentine's Day were able to show their creativity at a do-it-yourself flower bouquet event at Davidian's Farm. The market offered an array of flowers like tulips, mums, and, of course, roses. Customers could put together a bunch to their liking and get it ready for the holiday. Co-owner Nancy Davidian says it started in 2020 when more people started visiting the market instead of the crowded big box stores.
LIFESTYLE
WLOS.com

Asheville art center offers special Valentine's Day gifts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift, an Asheville art center has a special offer. Open Hearts Art Center is continuing it's annual tradition of selling paper flower bouquets. The center serves adults with developmental, mental, physical and emotional challenges. Flowers are available through...
ASHEVILLE, NC
komando.com

15 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every budget

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to go above and beyond to show your partner how much you love them. But finding the right present can be challenging — especially if you’re on a budget. Don’t worry. We’ve researched and found some great gift ideas for any budget.
LIFESTYLE
reviewed.com

Get 50% off flowers delivered through DoorDash for Valentine’s Day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As part of the shortest month of the year, Valentine's Day tends to sneak up on us—and if you're not already aware, Valentine's Day 2022 is next week—Monday, February 14th, to be exact. If you're still brainstorming what to get for your valentine, you can look to DoorDash to treat them to something special. No, we're not talking about food or snacks—although we'll never say no to a heart-shaped box of chocolates.
INTERNET
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Florists and bakers prepare for Valentine's Day

The year 2020 probably didn’t go down as anyone’s favorite year, but just before the pandemic hit the United States in earnest, there was Valentine’s Day — and that year, Americans spent a record $27.4 billion on gifts for those they love. That’s an average of $196.31 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.
CELEBRATIONS
tsnews.com

Haysville library selling Valentine’s Day gift sets

The Friends of the Haysville Community Library began selling Sweet Reads Valentine’s Day gift packages on Feb. 1.The Sweet Reads gifts are comprised of three paperback books or one hardback book and a box of chocolates. A suggested donation of $5 or more is appreciated in exchange for the bundled gifts.The friends of the library group will be selling Sweet Reads at the library on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. They can also be purchased a...
HAYSVILLE, KS
News 12

Alert Center: Valentine's Day will cost you more this year

Love is…going to cost quite a bit more this Valentine’s Day. You're paying more for everyday items today than you were last year, as the U.S. Labor Department says inflation rose 7.5%. That's the biggest gain since 1982. Valentine’s Day staples are no exceptions to price increases.
BUSINESS
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy