Career center students selling organic Valentine’s Day bouquets

GRAND JUCNTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — District 51 Career Center’s horticulture program is growing the love in their own greenhouse. Flower arrangements and candy bouquets are available for valentine’s day that have first-timers like Lakyn Carter looking forward to the holiday.”

“It makes me more excited for Valentine’s Day because it’s just it’s gonna be making more money than a regular day,” First-Time Horticulturist Lakyn Carter reflects.

Students use an organic aquaponics system to create every plant from spider mums to succulents. Every arrangement ordered is 100 percent custom-made by students.

You want six roses and two other things, we’re actually doing it the way you want it to be done,” Carter informs, “If you don’t want this, we won’t put it in.”

Teachers guide students in creating products and also teach business skills for the whole operation. When you buy here, you’re showing love for a growing program that helps students bloom.

“The career and center program, so we can get more seeds and grow more stuff,” Carter mentions.

Stuff that also helps supply organic produce for local restaurants.More than anything, students find a love for horticulture and some hope the skills they learn will blossom into a full-time career.

“If I had to grow things on my own, I will know how to do it,” Lakyn Carter proclaims.

You can order in person on Valentine’s Day from 8:30 to 11:30 am and from 1:30 to 3 pm. and online all weekend long.

