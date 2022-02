COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the seventh time this season, Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques has earned the WCHA’s Defender of the Week award. Jaques tallied five points for the Buckeyes last week. In the first game of the series against Bemidji State, she led the team with two points on two assists. The senior added three points in Ohio State’s 8-1 win over the Beavers on Saturday on a goal and two helpers. In the Buckeyes’ game at St. Cloud State, she tallied three blocked shots.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO