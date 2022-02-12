‘Step up to the plate’ says official to RG&E, solar company after high bills

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle says there are two optional renewable electricity programs in Brighton. One is community choice aggregation — energy from hydropower.

It has a fixed rate for the rest of 2022, something Moehle says has gone very well thus far. The other involves solar energy from a company called ‘ Source Power’ .

“[Source Power] was structured in a way that should have provided Brighton residents some additional savings” via solar credits, Moehle said.

But recently RG&E customers have received bills with sky-high Source Power charges attached.

“Both RG&E and Source Power, I think, have failed us as a community in terms of how they issue their bills.”

Moehle thinks Source Power applied certain solar credits before they were generated, and RG&E is billing people incorrectly. Moehle says he immediately filed a complaint with the Public Service Commission .

“We believe RG&E will be reversing those bills,” he says.

Moehle says some residents don’t recall ever signing up for the green energy program. Shirley King helped bring this issue to light Tuesday . She’s one of them, who now is footing a $1200 bill.

“We have serious questions about the propriety of how those items were billed,” Moehle said.

Source Power issued a statement yesterday saying in part customers, “will see they are still saving money month to month’ but also said customers might have been getting credits that now need to be ‘recovered.”

Moehle says for both this company and RG&E that’s not how you do business. “RG&E and Source Power need to step up to the plate now,” Moehle said.

Here is the full statement issued by Source Power to News 8 on Thursday:

“All reversal balances that have posted to customers’ bills are credits that were improperly applied to customers’ accounts. These are not charges, but credits misapplied over time that will need to be recovered. If customers review their bills, they will see that they are still saving money month to month. We are working with RG&E to resolve this and appreciate patience while we do. Source is also happy to advise each customer on a payment plan. We’re here to help.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.