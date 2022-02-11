Super Bowl Spread Costing Quite A Bit More This Year

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new report from Wells Fargo shows how much prices on Super Bowl favorites have increased in the last year.

Overall, it’s costing fans about 8% to 14% more for their Super Bowl spread this year.

Fresh chicken wings are up 14% for bone-in and 26% for bone out.

Frozen wings are up 26%.

Steaks are up 23%.

Shrimp is up 22%

And ground hamburger meat up 17%.

Veggies, like carrots and celery, are roughly the same price as last year.

Marcus Bolden is gearing up for the big game.

“I plan to fix a meal with lobster ravioli and some vegetables.. cauliflower vegetables,” he said. “There was a little increase there but not a lot. Chicken wings have always been a cheap meal I thought and now it seems to be the most expensive.”

“I think the meat prices have really gone up,” Darlene Boehnke said.

When it comes to soft drinks, 2-liters are up 12% and 12-pack cans are up 6%.

Beer is up 4% and wine is up 3%.

Experts say high demand, supply chain issues and labor shortages are all contributing to the hike.

“Everything has gone up and I mean everything in society has gone up in the past year so that doesn’t surprise me at all,” Darrin Howard said.

Is it changing shopping habits?

J.P. Peery, who works in alcohol sales, says from what she sees in her industry, “no.”

“If you are a custom to drinking something and the heart wants what it wants, you’re going to get it,” she said.

If pizza is on your menu, it’s a good idea to order early.

We checked with three Dallas pizza places and two of them said they are short on drivers for the Super Bowl.