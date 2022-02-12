EPC boys basketball: Parkland powers past Northampton; earns trip to PPL Center

Parkland's Nick Coval tries to penetrate Northampton's defense in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference quarterfinal-round game, Friday at Parkland High School. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

In high school boys basketball, it’s rare for coaches to have to encourage their players to shoot more. But that was the case for Parkland coach Andy Stephens.

“We did the opposite of what most coaches probably do because they normally preach the need to be patient, but we actually had a few practices where we put time on the clock and wanted them to shoot the ball within a certain time frame,” Stephens said. “Our guys are so unselfish that they wait for the right guys to shoot, but they have to be a little more assertive and aggressive offensively.”

That’s what the Trojans were on both ends of the floor on Friday night.

In the third meeting of the season against Northampton, Parkland was more dominant than ever and punched its ticket into the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament semifinals with a much more one-sided than expected 56-37 win over the visiting Konkrete Kids.

The third-seeded Trojans (16-7) will play EPC divisional rival Allentown Central Catholic for the third time at 6 p.m. Monday in the first game of a semifinal doubleheader at PPL Center. Parkland and CCHS have split their previous two meetings. No. 1 seed Pocono Mountain West, which routed East Stroudsburg South, and No. 5 seed Nazareth, which beat Bethlehem Catholic for the second time this week, will battle in the nightcap.

Parkland has been the biggest mystery of the season in the EPC, but seems to have found its shooting touch at just the right time.

“We knew we were going to get open shots, but I thought we played smart as far who was shooting the ball and where we were getting the ball,” Stephens said. “You always get scared when we really struggled offensively and our shots weren’t going in. But our effort has been consistent and our defense has been consistent, so if we can find a way to tough it out and stay in games and convert on the offensive end we have a chance to be pretty good.”

Sophomore Nick Coval, playing in his first league tournament game since there was no EPC tournament last year, scored 17 points and Will Meeker had 14.

The Trojans got a 3-pointer from Meeker on its first possession and never looked back.

Northampton, which lost to Parkland in last year’s District 11 6A semifinals at PPL Center and then fell twice to the Trojans this season — 58-37 on the opening night of the EPC schedule on Dec. 14 and 57-51 on Feb. 1 — never found its stride on offense.

The Konkrete Kids were held to 25 points through three quarters and only a late scoring flurry led by players off the bench such as Jakob Gula got the total as high as it was.

It was just Northampton’s second loss in its last 15 games, but both came against Parkland, leaving the K-Kids frustrated. Star senior Isaac Harris was held to five points and didn’t score in the second half. Lucas Lesko, another of Northampton’s top scorers, was held to four.

“We were taking contested shots and they were taking open shots and it’s a little easier to hit open shots,” said Northampton coach Coy Stampone after his team fell to 16-7. “They were physical and played excellent basketball and it’s hard to say too much about it. They just played very, very well. They’ve had our number. We thought we had a good game plan, but you have to hit shots and we didn’t.”

The K-Kids, who had their league title drought that extends to a Lehigh Valley League crown in 1973 continued, will go back to the drawing board.

There’s plenty of time to prepare before they play in the District 11 6A quarterfinals on Feb. 26.

“It’s all about the matchups, too,” Stampone said. “They beat us three times, but Emmaus beat them twice. So you never know. It has been a great season so far for us and I’m still excited about districts. We’ll give them some time off and schedule a scrimmage and get back to work.”

Parkland, which hasn’t won a league title since 2016, will work hard to get ready for Central Catholic, which beat Emmaus for a third time in its quarterfinal Friday night.

“We got a lot of contributions again tonight and I think Matt Bauer was awesome tonight,” Stephens said. “He had 10 rebounds and was on Isaac Harris and did a great job on him. He doesn’t get a lot of praise, but he works hard and you need guys like that.”

Parkland 56, Northampton 37

Northampton 10 – 7 – 8 – 12 – 37

Parkland 15 – 13 – 16 – 12 – 56

NORTHAMPTON (37)

King 0-1 0-0 0, Fehnel 0-2 0-0 0, Kauffman 0-0 0-0 0, Dunbar 1-2 1-2 3, Koplin 0-2 1-2 1, Pinnock 2-3 0-1 5, Isaiah Harris 5-8 1-2 12, Isaac Harris 2-14 1-3 5, Gula 2-2 0-0 5, Reph 1-4 0-1 2, Lesko 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 14-43 4-11 37.

PARKLAND (56)

Coval 5-12 6-6 17, Adams 0-0 1-2 1, Ray 2-3 1-2 7, Bedar 1-2 1-2 3, Ruisch 2-4 1-2 6, Joshi 0-1 0-0 0, Meeker 5-9 2-2 14, Gerbasio 0-0 0-0 0, Bauer 0-1 2-2 2, Rantz 3-3 0-1 6, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-35 14-19 56.

3-pointers: Northampton (5-23) Isaiah Harris, Isaac Harris, Pinnock, Gula, Lesko. Parkland (6-16) Meeker 2, Ray 2, Ruisch, Coval.

Rebounds: Northampton 17 (Reph 4), Parkland 27 (Bauer 10).

Assists: Northampton 4, Parkland 11 (Coval 4).

Turnovers: Northampton 10, Parkland 8.

Fouls: Northampton 16, Parkland 16.

Officials: Andy Donatelli, Johnny Hymans, Bill Cordero.

