IMPD locates teen reported missing
Update: Hallie Powell has been located, IMPD said at 10:53 a.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen last seen Friday afternoon.
Hallie Powell, 16, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
Powell was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black beanie hat, black sweatpants and red/white shoes. Police say he is also autistic.
If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).
