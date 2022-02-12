ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

10 of the best iPhone widgets in the world

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

When Apple first added widget support to the iPhone and iPad, Apple fans had mixed feelings. Many Apple users had been waiting for widget support for years, and they had hoped to see home screen widgets similar to the ones available on Google’s Android platform. Instead, Apple confined its widget support to the Notification Center, where widgets stay hidden from sight until the user swipes down from the top of the screen or to the right or left of their main home pages.

The very fact that widgets were almost always hidden from sight led many people to forget about them all together. But iOS 14 brought the last designs of widgets and Apple has just been expanding on them since then. There are even rumors about interactive widgets in iOS 16. The apps themselves are being offered more in widgets, allowing you to customize your functionality of the software. Here are 10 apps with some of the best iPhone widgets available right now, and many of them are completely free to download and use.

TripIt

For those who travel a lot, TripIt will combine all of your reservations and bookings into one, easy-to-read app. You will forward your confirmation emails to the service and you’ll get a master itinerary. The custom widget will show you all relevant details from those trips. You can customize the widget to show different parts of your travel like hotel check-ins, flights, meetings, and more. It’s free with in-app purchases.

Smart Stack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHWi4_0eCLx3gV00
The Notes portion of Smart Stack on an iPhone Image source: Chris Hachey for BGR

Smart Stack actually learns about your tendencies to make using your phone a simpler experience. That’s also because it comes as a built-in widget from Apple. You can customize it to show your favorite widgets and you’ll be able to cycle through them. Rather than having your widget screens stretch all the way down to your phone so you’re scrolling forever, this will compress yours and allow you to hold your finger on it and cycle through your widgets. But it’ll also put what you use the most at a certain time at the forefront, making your life easier.

Calm

So many people use Calm to help get themselves in the right mindset each day. This is a meditation app that offers a lot of options and it will remind you to take some time for yourself each day. Similar to what Mindfulness offers you from an Apple Watch perspective, this will send you little notes of encouragement throughout the day. The more you use the widget and app, the more helpful it becomes. It’s free to download.

Launcher

Want to make using widgets that much easier? Think about installing Launcher, which is fully customizable. It will allow you to quickly launch your favorite apps, including Spotify, FaceTime, Messages, and more. You can also use it to call, e-mail, or play music from your preferred music app. It’s basically like putting your apps in a group but having that group show up larger on your phone screen. It’s also free to download.

theScore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSlP8_0eCLx3gV00
A look at theScore’s widget on an iPhone Image source: Chris Hachey for BGR

Want to know what all of your sports teams are up to? Having theScore app on your phone allows you to keep tabs on what’s happening. You can set up alerts for full leagues or just specific teams, as well as if there is a close game, if a touchdown is scored, and more. On the widget, it’ll show you a schedle of when your favorite teams are playing and, if a game is currently happening, the time left and the score. It’s free to download.

Color Widgets

This is for the people who love to color code their lives. Color Widgets is an app that provides more iOS home screen widgets and offers them in fun colors. You can more or less create your own color scheme and the app frequently updates the catalogue they offer of widgets. You’ll be able to change up the fonts and customize it with your own photos too. Step count, calendar, clock, and more are all widgets in this. It’s free to download but the pro version starts at $1.99.

Apollo for Reddit

For anyone addicted to Reddit, Apollo for Reddit allows you to follow along more efficiently. You can choose between single posts, multiple posts, feeds, wallpapers, and more. The simple design lets you choose how you want to consume your subreddits. You can even keep track of the trending images of a subreddit with the wallpaper widget. It is free to download.

Food Noms

Trying to track calories? Food Noms will help you meal prep and keep track of your goals. You can look at the food library and log your calories. The breakdown of your eating and meal plan will show up in the customizable widget so you can easily see them. You’ll get more with the paid version than you will with the free version, including hydration tracking.

Batteries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOhFB_0eCLx3gV00
A look at Batteries widget on an iPhone Image source: Chris Hachey for BGR

Another one that comes pre-installed is the batteries widget. This allows you to sync up your Apple devices to track how the batteries are doing for each. It’ll show you your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods. It will not show your iPad though.

Trying to keep up with the latest news stories? Google News allows you to follow the biggest stories in the world or what you consider important, as you can highlight topics you want to follow. The widget has a wide variety of news sources to allow you to keep your coverage as broad or concise as you wish. It’s free to download.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on September 3, 2015 and has been updated since then.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

9 amazing iPhone tricks that most people don’t know about

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Even if you’re a seasoned iPhone user, there’s a good chance you’re not familiar with the full array of iPhone tricks and hidden features. And with good reason, Apple has been steadily rolling out new iPhone hardware and software updates for nearly 15 years straight at this point. For whatever reason, Apple doesn’t publicly highlight some of the cooler iPhone features out there. Instead, it relies on end-users to unearth them and announce them to the world. It’s not ideal, but the good...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Every iPhone and Android user needs to do this once a week

The smartphone landscape has changed drastically over the past few years. Consider this: not too long ago it was easy to make a case arguing that Apple’s iPhone was the best smartphone on the market. These days, rival devices from Google and Samsung routinely give top-of-the-line iPhones a run for their money. Indeed, when it comes to certain metrics like camera performance, there are some years where Google and Samsung devices leave the iPhone stranded in second place. With that said, the narrative around smartphones today doesn’t necessarily center on which device to get. Rather, it’s about how to make the most out of whatever device you already own. And under that umbrella is the important issue of maintaining Android and iPhone security.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widgets#In The World#Android#Smart Phone#Ios#Google#The Notification Center#Tripit
makeuseof.com

Did You Know Your iPhone Has a Built-in Dictionary? Here’s How to Use It

Your iPhone is packed with neat features that are not turned on by default. An example of this is the iPhone’s built-in dictionary. You have a selection of dictionaries embedded inside your iPhone that allow you to look words up with just a few taps. You can also use this feature without an internet connection. With this useful feature you won’t need your third-party dictionary and translation apps any longer. Here’s how to use it.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android device

Clearing the cache on your Android smartphone or tablet is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. We previously published a guide on how to clear the cache on the iPhone and this one covers how it can be done on your Android smartphone or tablet.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

How to Quickly Take a Screenshot on Android By Tapping the Back of Your Phone

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

It's time to delete the scary amount of data Google has on you

Google may be collecting far more personal data and information than you might realize. Every search you perform and every YouTube video you watch, Google is keeping tabs on you. Google Maps even logs everywhere you go, the route you use to get there and how long you stay, no matter if you have an iPhone or an Android. It can be eye-opening and possibly a little unsettling looking into everything Google knows about you.
INTERNET
komando.com

Easiest ways to connect your smartphone to your TV

The line between your various gadgets is blurring by the day. You can connect your tablet to your surveillance system and your smart speaker to your refrigerator. You can see who’s at the door from your computer and adjust the thermostat from your phone. When it comes to your...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

More iOS 15.4 features revealed (Video)

Apple recently released their first betas of iOS 15.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad. These new released bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. We have already seen a couple of videos showing off the iPOS 15.4 beta 1 software and now we have another one. This one is from MacRumors and it gives us another look at some new features coming to the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
techweez.com

Facebook Isn’t Listening On Your Phone. It Doesn’t Have To

Early this week, a video went viral(20 million views) on TikTok about how Facebook is listening on your phone. The woman in the video claimed she was a former Facebook employee. The video is part of the viral “tell me something from a place you used to work at” trend....
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Samsung and Android Phones?

When it comes time to buy a new smartphone, it's easy to get confused. There are so many smartphones available—different operating systems, manufacturers, variants, specifications, and so on. If you don't keep up to date with technology, how are you meant to know what's what?. One common point of...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Delete This Authenticator Android App Immediately To Avoid Its Banking Malware Payload

A Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) app that's been making the rounds on Google Play could steal your banking information, say researchers at Pradeo, a mobile security research and product provider based out of France. According to the team, the app was removed from the Google Play store, however, it remained active and available for 15 days, driving 10,000+ confirmed installations. Reportedly, that app also includes a "trojan-dropper" that will install bank information-stealing malware onto the end-users mobile device. It is advised the app be removed immediately by anyone who installed it. The following are the details of the app so that you can remove the app yourself.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Turn an old phone into a free wireless security camera in minutes

Like every seasoned tech writer, I have an embarrassing assortment of old iPhones and Android devices collecting dust around the house. Almost all are worth next to nothing by now, but the least-old ones of the bunch are prime candidates to be given second lives as . . . drumroll please . . . free wireless security cameras!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

301K+
Followers
7K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy