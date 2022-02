While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected all of the Disney Parks and Resorts heavily, one o the greatest losses were the tram system that carried Guests into the Parks. Clocking in at a whopping 644 days without service before returning to Walt Disney World, these parking lot trams were sorely missed by Guests. The tram service was suspended along with Walt Disney World’s and Disneyland’s closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland reopened back in April 2o21 after a historic 412-day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Guests quickly noticed the absent Disneyland trams that used to take Guests from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar parking structures to the entrances for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Not having trams meant that Guests had to walk from the parking structure to the Parks and back again at the end of the night, which was about one mile each way.

