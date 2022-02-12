ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia's drone army contains heaps of Western electronics. Can the U.S. cut them off?

By Jeanne Whalen The Washington Post
Union Leader
 3 days ago

In early 2017, Ukrainian forces battling Russia-backed separatists shot down a drone conducting surveillance over Ukraine's eastern flank. The unmanned aircraft - nearly six feet long, with a cone-shaped nose and a shiny gray body - had all the external characteristics of a Russian military drone. But when researchers cracked it...

www.unionleader.com

Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Electronics Industry#Wireless Communications#Ukrainian#Russian#Western#German#British#Car
kdal610.com

Ukraine’s army plans drills with drones, anti-tank missiles from Feb 10

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s army will conduct military drills from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 in response to Russian exercises in Belarus near the Ukrainian northern border, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said late on Monday. Reznikov told a local TV channel, that Ukrainian soldiers were constantly holding...
MILITARY
Union Leader

Iran unveils long-range missile as Vienna nuclear talks resume

DUBAI — Iran unveiled a new domestically-made missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, state TV reported, a day after Tehran and Washington resumed indirect talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East, says its...
MILITARY
Scientific American

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prompted U.S. to Develop Autonomous Drone Swarms, 1,000-Mile Cannon

When Russia annexed Crimea and meddled in Ukraine’s Donets Basin, or Donbas, region in 2014, its military revealed new technology, organization and tactics—and upended much of the U.S. military’s thinking about modern warfare. Now, as Moscow keeps U.S. and European leaders guessing about whether it will invade Ukraine again, the Pentagon is pushing forward with projects that reflect priorities set after the onset of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin: U.S. Ignored Russia’s Security Concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signaled that he isn’t satisfied with responses from the U.S. and NATO in relation to his demands to resolve an ongoing crisis on Ukraine’s border – his most extensive public comments about the situation since an escalation earlier this year. [
POLITICS
texasguardian.com

Russia reveals plans in case of cut-off from US dollar

The Kremlin has urged calm in the face of massive US sanctions. Moscow is prepared for the possibility that harsh US sanctions could restrict its banks' access to dollar transactions, the Kremlin has said, admitting that the potentially unprecedented measures have officials worried. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists...
POLITICS
KTSA

As Russia and U.S. add firepower, can a diplomacy blitz spare Ukraine?

A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft at Luninets airfield, in Belarus, less than 30 miles from the country's southern border with Ukraine, on February 4, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies. Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia continues to move troops and weaponry ever...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Western Officials Warn Russia’s Troops in Belarus Could Be Permanent

Russia is amassing new military forces in neighboring Belarus, purportedly for joint military drills, as the specter of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine hangs over Europe. But top European officials warn that Moscow is unlikely to remove its troops from Belarus once they are stationed there, posing a new threat to NATO’s eastern flank even if Russia doesn’t carry out an invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Union Leader

Russia-Ukraine tensions high as Biden-Putin call fails to yield a breakthrough

MOSCOW — President Joe Biden will speak to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone Sunday as Western allies scramble to deter a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, as Moscow intensifies its pressure on NATO allies and Kyiv. Zelensky’s spokesman Sergii Nykyforov confirmed the Biden-Zelensky call Sunday in a...
POLITICS
Brookings Institution

Russia’s assault on Ukraine and the international order: Assessing and bolstering the Western response

This current critical phase of the crisis in Ukraine has been manufactured by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. Russian troops, artillery, armored vehicles, tanks and other equipment encircle Ukraine: they are along the Russian border with Ukraine and in the annexed territory of Crimea as well as in Belarus, threatening a major military confrontation. It is hard to identify a specific trigger for Russia’s decision in 2021 to move thousands of personnel and their armaments close to Ukraine or for the sudden escalation of events in December 2021. The Kremlin’s policy toward Ukraine has towed a hard line since the early 2000s; and we can certainly point to an accumulation of factors since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and set off the ongoing war in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region that has now cost the lives of more than 13,000 Ukrainians. Nonetheless, the timing seems in many respects driven more by Vladimir Putin’s own political predilections and perceptions of developments and reactions in Ukraine, Europe, and the United States rather than by events on the ground in the contested Donbas region.
POLITICS
New Scientist

Meet the amateur drone pilots defending Ukraine’s border with Russia

Students, academics and electronics hobbyists are using homemade drones and motion-sensing cameras to patrol the Ukrainian border for signs of Russian military build-up and aggression. They say they have also struck at Russian targets with adapted Soviet missiles. The intelligence this group gathers is fed into a custom software package that it helped develop for the country’s military.
MILITARY
Union Leader

U.S denies it carried out operations in Russian territorial waters

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON — The United States on Saturday denied that it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow said a Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific. Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security...
MILITARY
Aviation Week

Ukraine Ops Make Ideal Debut For U.S. Army's Artemis Demonstrator

A Russian military mobilization on Ukraine’s borders has served as a timely—albeit unforeseen—proving ground for an ongoing, high-altitude overhaul of the U.S. Army’s fleet of fixed-wing, intelligence-gathering aircraft. Aircraft tracking sites have spotted the Army’s Airborne Reconnaissance and... Ukraine Ops Make Ideal Debut For U.S....
MILITARY
kfgo.com

U.S. Army’s first climate strategy calls for emissions cuts, base protections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Army released its first climate strategy on Tuesday designed to help protect bases against damage from global warming and improve readiness by training soldiers to deal with a world with more killer heat waves, droughts and floods. Driven by executive orders by President Joe...
MILITARY
dronedj.com

Skydio wins US Army’s $100 million small drone recon contract

Drone manufacturer and automated flight specialist Skydio says it has won a contract to supply its X2D UAVs to the US Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance Program (SRR). Valued at $20.2 million annually, the fixed-price provisionment agreement is expected to be worth $99.8 million over its five-year duration. Beyond its obvious...
MILITARY

Community Policy