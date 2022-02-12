ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday Web Weather

KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord warmth is possible over the weekend, with sunshine and light wind....

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

Tuesday Web Weather

Snow showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning, with windy weather at times. Colder conditions will follow, with a sharp, northerly wind on Tuesday. A slow warming trend and sunshine are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Another system is possible for Presidents' Day Weekend. -Jeff.
ENVIRONMENT
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. As you step out the door this morning, you’ll have the best chance of seeing the sunshine. As we head into the late morning and eventually into the afternoon clouds will continue to increase, resulting in more clouds than sun heading through the afternoon and early evening. This appears to be the most sunshine we’ll see throughout the work week as our next storm system approaches and looks to bring a rain/snow mix Thursday and into the day on Friday.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breezy Over The Next Few Days With Spotty Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hang on to your hats and your umbrellas. It will be windy to downright blustery on Tuesday and over the next few days. The strong ocean breeze will lead to some quick showers at times. The windy weather is also leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended. A small craft advisory has been issued through Wednesday night due to hazardous marine conditions and rough seas. (CBS4) It was a cool start to Tuesday with temperatures in mid 50s inland and low 60s along the coast. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 70s in the afternoon with clouds around. Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 60s. (CBS4) (CBS4) Wednesday highs will rise to seasonable upper 70s, some fast moving showers will blow in on the breeze. Thursday will still be breezy but the winds will not be quite as strong. Highs will be above normal in the low 80s. Our warmest day of the week will be on Friday with highs near the mid 80s. This upcoming weekend we’ll wake up with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

