Saturday Web Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hang on to your hats and your umbrellas. It will be windy to downright blustery on Tuesday and over the next few days. The strong ocean breeze will lead to some quick showers at times. The windy weather is also leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended. A small craft advisory has been issued through Wednesday night due to hazardous marine conditions and rough seas. (CBS4) It was a cool start to Tuesday with temperatures in mid 50s inland and low 60s along the coast. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 70s in the afternoon with clouds around. Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 60s. (CBS4) (CBS4) Wednesday highs will rise to seasonable upper 70s, some fast moving showers will blow in on the breeze. Thursday will still be breezy but the winds will not be quite as strong. Highs will be above normal in the low 80s. Our warmest day of the week will be on Friday with highs near the mid 80s. This upcoming weekend we’ll wake up with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO