Saturday Web Weather

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. As you step out the door this morning, you’ll have the best chance of seeing the sunshine. As we head into the late morning and eventually into the afternoon clouds will continue to increase, resulting in more clouds than sun heading through the afternoon and early evening. This appears to be the most sunshine we’ll see throughout the work week as our next storm system approaches and looks to bring a rain/snow mix Thursday and into the day on Friday.
Comments / 0