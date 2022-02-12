ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Man accused of strangling and killing autistic and disabled man

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On Thursday night, a jury found a man guilty for the second-degree murder of an autistic man.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, Nix killed Rohn Brinker who required 24-hour care because of his disabilities.

According to officials, Brinker was strangled and beaten in his Terrytown apartment in 2019.

Nix was one of his caretakers.

The sentencing is set for February 22.

