Key players: Pembroke – Annelise Dexter (17 points), Ashley Stephens (16 points); Lebanon – Ella Longacre (11 points), Catherine Cole (11 points) Highlights: The Spartans trailed 7-4 in the first quarter, but ended the opening frame with a 7-0 run to end the quarter with a 11-7 lead and didn't trail again. Lebanon closed to within one point (31-30) on a Cole 3-pointer with 3:50 remaining, but Dexter answered with a trey of her own and the Raiders couldn’t close the gap further. Pembroke will play No. 2 Bow in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Sanborn Regional High School.

PEMBROKE, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO