North Sacramento Standoff Ends With Arrest Of Suspect Accused Of Assault, Threats

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect after a standoff in North Sacramento Friday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department said the scene was along the 3600 block of Altos Avenue near the Del Paso Heights area.

Officers reportedly responded to a report of a disturbance at 6 a.m. and, for several hours, had been dealing with a suspect who had refused to exit the residence.

At around 5 p.m., Sacramento police said the suspect was safely taken into custody related to accusations of assault and threats.

The roadway in the area was blocked off while law enforcement was on the scene.

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mom Attacked By Homeless Man At McKinley Park

Sacramento (CBS13) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, a mother was attacked by a homeless man at McKinley Park. On Feb. 12, around 12 p.m., a mother was leaving McKinley Park with her two children. While buckling in her children, 24-year-old Christian Glazier, a person that Sacramento Police described as “appearing to be experiencing homelessness,” pushed her and punched her several times in the face and head. Police used a description from witnesses and the victim to quickly find the man and arrest him for felony assault. The attack was unprovoked and she had never seen the man before. She did not sustain any serious injuries. Glazier was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday at 3 p.m. [Editor’s Note: A previous version of the story stated the incident happened on Monday, Feb. 14, when it actually happened on Feb. 12]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stabbing Leads To Death On Norwood Ave In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A stabbing that took place on Norwood Avenue led to one death, said the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento police reported that the stabbing took place around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was a woman who was transferred to the hospital by emergency personnel with multiple stab wounds who then later succumbed to her injuries. “Responding officers safely detained the suspect, a male adult, at the scene. He was arrested and later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for homicide,” said the Sacramento Police Department. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation however it is believed that the victim knew the attacker.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

21-Year-Old Sonora Woman Killed In Highway 49 Crash

JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — A 21-year-old Sonora woman has died after a crash near Jamestown on Monday morning, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 7 a.m., a driver was heading southbound on Highway 49, just north of Chicken Ranch Road. For some reason, another driver – 21-year-old Sienna Nulph – pulled in front of the other vehicle from the intersection. Nulph’s car was struck on the driver’s side. Medics quickly got to the scene and rushed her to Doctors Medical Center, but CHP says she later died from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries, officers say. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.
JAMESTOWN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Street Racers Caught During DUI Enforcement

WOODLAND (CBS13) — While doing routine super bowl DUI stops, two street racers were caught, said the Woodland Police Department. Officers first spotted them doing 75 MPH on East Street in Woodland. After seeing them, the two officers split up and were able to catch up to them at which point they issued multiple citations and impounded their vehicles for 30 days.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Killed In Shooting Friday Night In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. The shooting took place on Consumnes Drive, where an 18-year-old man was shot at around 11:49 p.m. on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Suspected Of Breaking Out 4 Windows At California State Capitol

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after several windows at the California State Capitol were broken last week. California Highway Patrol says, early last Thursday morning, the suspect went up to the north side of the Capitol and started throwing objects at windows. On Thursday night or Friday morning, someone threw rocks through several windows of the @castatecapitol. It's disappointing. Even with the completion of the legislative offices in the Swing Space, this is still the People's House. [Photos by Eric Thomsen] pic.twitter.com/PGUtPqjn5t — Alex Vassar 📚 (@AlexCVassar) February 13, 2022 Four windows were broken by the suspect, officers say. The objects that were thrown were found to have been weights, CHP says, similar to the ones that are found in weighted workout vests. The suspect was soon identified as a man named Eric Spies. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a felony vandalism charge. Exactly how officers identified Spies as the suspect was not disclosed.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking And Robbery In Stockton, Two Arrested

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thursday, a carjacking and robbery resulted in two being arrested, said the Stockton Police Department. Thursday, around noon, a 30-year-old man was approached by suspects armed with a firearm on Mariposa Road. The suspects stole the man’s car and fled. Shortly after this, the suspects robbed another man, a 35-year-old. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the suspects fled, leading police on a short car chase. After this, the suspects fled on foot and attempted to steal another vehicle, however, officers stopped them and arrested them. The two arrested were Ismael Cruz, 34, and Carmelo Sanchez, 21, for carjacking and robbery.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘My Family Is Innocent’: Grandmother Accused In Attacking Elk Grove Child Speaks Out

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A grandmother accused in a brutal attack on an Elk Grove child says she wants to set the record straight. Robin Morris, 53, says she’s innocent and that the attack, caught on video, doesn’t involve her.  The video shows three adults and a kid beating a 12 year-old-girl outside Harriet Eddy Middle School. “I’m going to tell you, my family is innocent. That’s the God-honest truth,” Morris told CBS13. But police arrested Morris and her 13-year-old granddaughter for assault with a deadly weapon. They also arrested the teen’s mother, 32-year-old Demetria Fowler, on charges of corporal punishment of a child...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Arrested For Narcotics And Weapons Charges In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Friday morning one person was arrested for narcotics and firearm charges in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. At around 11:30 a.m., Stockton police conducted a traffic stop at El Dorado Street and Poplar Street. Officers found a firearm in the vehicle. Dangelo McGee was arrested for an outstanding warrant, narcotics, and firearm charges.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

8 People Detained, 1 In Custody After Shots Fired In Ceres

CERES (CBS13) — Several people were detained and at least one person is in custody after shots were fired near a Ceres intersection, authorities said Friday night. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy heading into work heard several gun shots and took unprovoked gunfire at around 7 p.m. near Central Avenue and Service Road. However, no one was struck by gunfire, but eight people in total were detained by authorities. At this time, it is unclear if one or multiple people fired shots, but at least one firearm was recovered at the scene. The sheriff’s office said it is unclear what or who the shots were fired at. A heavy police presence was expected in the area for some time.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Shooting Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charges, In Custody

DAVIS (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man faces two counts of attempted murder for a shooting on I-80 westbound Thursday morning that left bullet holes in a second vehicle. No one was injured. Andre Chevill Wilson, 53, from Elk Grove was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol after investigators said he ran away from the scene following the shooting. CHP reports Wilson shot at another vehicle on I-80 westbound towards the Mace Boulevard off-ramp at 6:09 a.m. on Thursday. In a release, CHP reports two vehicles were hit by bullets but occupants inside were not injured. After the shooting, Wilson got...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Robbery At Gunpoint In Lathrop, Three Arrested

LATHROP (CBS13) — Wednesday, three were arrested after robbing several people at gunpoint, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began when three people made arrangements to sell concentrated cannabis wax near Stanford Crossing and Golden Valley Parkway in Lathrop. When they arrived, two of their customers confronted them at gunpoint and robbed the victims’ drugs and wallets before fleeing. After contacting law enforcement, deputies located the suspects nearby and arrested two easily, while the third suspect had to be pursued. After arresting all three, two firearms were recovered in the area along with the victims’ property. “Two juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for multiple felonies, including robbery and weapons charges, and 19-year-old Icecellus Stewart, of Lathrop, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for possession of stolen property and conspiracy,” said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
LATHROP, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Kills 1 Person In Front Of Happy Donuts In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — There have been reports of a shooting on El Dorado and Hammer Lane outside of Happy Donuts in Stockton that killed one person, said the Stockton Police Department. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. One victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was a 31-year-old man. No motive or suspect information is available at this time.  
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crash Blocking Mace Boulevard I-80 Overpass In Davis; Freeway Traffic Unaffected

DAVIS (CBS13) — According to a Davis Police representative, a driver was traveling southbound on Mace Boulevard approaching the overpass at I-80 when his car began to drift to the west and collided with part of the wall. The collision sent his vehicle eastbound across all six lanes of traffic into the other side of the wall. The driver’s vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, but bystanders were able to pull him out. He was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center where he is in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.   Original story: Officers are investigating a crash that has the...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

