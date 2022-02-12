Hazardous Tree Removal Work Continues Along Sierra Highways
SIERRA (CBS13) — Caltrans is alerting drivers that emergency tree removal operations will cause periodic closures on many Sierra routes until March.
Hundreds of trees along Sierra routes constitute a hazard and must be removed following record-breaking winter storms in December combined with powerful mountain winds. Caltrans awarded a $3.7 million emergency contract to Truckee-based Tyrrell Resources, Inc. to do the work.
Most operations will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 to 30 minutes.
Work next week is scheduled on the following highways:
- State Route 20 (SR-20) in Nevada County from Scotts Flat Road to White Cloud Campground
- SR-49 in Yuba County from Marysville Road to Camp Pendola Road
- SR-193 in El Dorado County from Penobscot Road to Bear Creek Road
- Interstate 80 (I-80) from the SR-174 connection to Monte Vista. The I-80 work will require the closure of the #2 eastbound lane Monday through Wednesday and the #2 westbound lane Thursday and Friday
Comments / 0