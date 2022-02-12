ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra County, CA

Hazardous Tree Removal Work Continues Along Sierra Highways

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plYuN_0eCLvPPu00

SIERRA (CBS13) — Caltrans is alerting drivers that emergency tree removal operations will cause periodic closures on many Sierra routes until March.

Hundreds of trees along Sierra routes constitute a hazard and must be removed following record-breaking winter storms in December combined with powerful mountain winds. Caltrans awarded a $3.7 million emergency contract to Truckee-based Tyrrell Resources, Inc. to do the work.

Most operations will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 to 30 minutes.

Work next week is scheduled on the following highways:

  • State Route 20 (SR-20) in Nevada County from Scotts Flat Road to White Cloud Campground
  • SR-49 in Yuba County from Marysville Road to Camp Pendola Road
  • SR-193 in El Dorado County from Penobscot Road to Bear Creek Road
  • Interstate 80 (I-80) from the SR-174 connection to Monte Vista. The I-80 work will require the closure of the #2 eastbound lane Monday through Wednesday and the #2 westbound lane Thursday and Friday

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Crews Battle Recycling Plant Fire In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — Multiple crews are responding to a large fire at a recycling plant in Modesto that started Monday night. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department) The Modesto Fire Department said the fire was burning in the area of Morgan Road and East Whitmore Avenue. The fire department said wind and debris were making it difficult to contain the fire. The department also said there was poor water supply that further hampered fire suppression efforts. Late Monday night, Modesto Fire said resources from San Joaquin County were called in to assist.  
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crash Blocking Mace Boulevard I-80 Overpass In Davis; Freeway Traffic Unaffected

DAVIS (CBS13) — According to a Davis Police representative, a driver was traveling southbound on Mace Boulevard approaching the overpass at I-80 when his car began to drift to the west and collided with part of the wall. The collision sent his vehicle eastbound across all six lanes of traffic into the other side of the wall. The driver’s vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, but bystanders were able to pull him out. He was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center where he is in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.   Original story: Officers are investigating a crash that has the...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Lost Hikers Call Sheriff For Help While Hiking Jones Creek Loop

SIERRA (CBS13) — Two lost hikers, unprepared for the weather conditions, called law enforcement for help after getting lost, said the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The two were hiking the Jones Creek Loop around 6 p.m. Saturday and got lost. Due to the recent warm temperatures, the two were unprepared for how cold it gets in the high sierras and were not dressed appropriately. After calling the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for help, law enforcement tracked them down and helped them by bringing them equipment and orienting them correctly. By around 8 p.m. the two were out of the forest safely. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says this is a reminder that some areas can still get very cold, particularly at night, and that people should never hesitate to call for help.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Propane Tank Fire At Columbia College In Sonora

SONORA (CBS13) — Saturday afternoon crews responded to a large propane tank on fire at Columbia College in Sonora, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews found a 1,200-gallon propane vapor tank on fire threatening the 18,000 gallon LPG tank and a vegetation fire less than 1/2 acre away. “Crews quickly deployed remote monitors to help keep the large tank cool and staff were able to shut the valve between the tanks to cut off supply,” said the Tuolumne County Fire Department. Fire crews were able to contain the fires by 6 p.m. and are advising people to stay away from the area while crews continue to clean up and clear the area.
SONORA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra County, CA
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Sierra County, CA
City
Monte Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
CBS Sacramento

Fire Reported On 1st Avenue In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A structure fire has been reported on 1st Avenue near 5th Street, said the Sacramento Fire Department. Crews are currently working to knock down the fire. 5th Street is impacted and drivers are advised to take alternative routes. Incident updates: Fire has now been reported to be buildings on 1st Ave near 5th Street. 5th Street is impacted with fire equipment. pic.twitter.com/TDmHE4hIYt — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) February 12, 2022
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Union Pacific Train Stopped, Blocking Several Roads In South Sacramento, Due To Collision Investigation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation into a report of a person struck by a train in south Sacramento has a long Union Pacific train stopped and blocking several roads on Thursday morning. Sacramento police say they first got the report of a collision between a train and a pedestrian at around 5:40 a.m. near Elder Creek and Power Inn roads. Officers responded to the scene and did an extensive canvass of the area, but no victim or evidence that a person was struck by a train was found. Advisory: A Union Pacific Train is stopped in the area of Elder Creek Rd / Power Inn Rd. Due to the size of the train, multiple portions of roadway in the area are blocked. Please use alternate routes. Updates will be made here. pic.twitter.com/K9PtTER2Ni — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 10, 2022 Still, the Union Pacific Train remains stopped due to the investigation. Several roads are now blocked in the south Sacramento area between Fruitridge and Florin roads due to the stopped train. Drivers are being urged to detour around the train for the time being. No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

House Fire West Of The City Of Waterford

WATERFORD (CBS13) — A house fire has been reported west of the city of Waterford, said the Stan Con Fire PIO. The fire was reported burning through the roof within 5 minutes of the arrival of fire crews. There were also multiple roof collapses that hindered the crews’ ability to put out the fire quickly. #SCFPD @ModestoFire responded to a house fire west of #cityofwaterford. Fire was through the roof upon arrival 5 minutes after dispatch. There were multiple roof collapses that hampered suppression efforts. @TurlockFire provided station coverage #hughsonfire provided a tender. pic.twitter.com/GU0bTcRV3o — Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) February 12, 2022
WATERFORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Fuel Leaks Off Highway 50 Bridge In Sacramento After Big Rig Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Highway 50 in Sacramento is back open after a big rig started leaking fuel after a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 on the Pioneer Bridge over the Sacramento River. Eastbound traffic was diverted onto Interstate 5 for several hours. Fuel from the big rig could be seen leaking onto Front Street just below the freeway. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Do The Work#Winter Storms#Route 20#Mountain#Uban Construction#Sierra#Caltrans#Tyrrell Resources Inc
CBS Sacramento

Local Counties To Follow California’s Move To Lift Indoor Mask Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several counties across the region have said they are following the state’s move to drop the indoor mask mandate for Californians vaccinated against COVID-19. As Omicron cases continue to fall, California announced earlier in the week that the statewide mandate would end on February 15. Those who remain unvaccinated against the virus must still wear masks indoors. Though, in higher-risk areas like public transit and nursing homes, everyon will still be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, the state announced. Counties that have decided to align their local guidance with the state’s guidance are Yolo, Solano, Sutter,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Small Plane Crashes At Paradise Airport In Butte County

PARADISE (CBS13) — A small plane has crashed at the Paradise airport on Wednesday morning, authorities say. Units responded to a plane down at Paradise airport. One minor injury. pic.twitter.com/qP5BoeC5FK — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) February 9, 2022 Cal Fire’s Butte Unit is responding to the scene. One minor injury has been reported. No details about what led up to the plane crashing have been released at this point.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus County Looks To Drop Local Emergency, Prepares For Possible Endemic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two years into the pandemic, one local county is looking to change up it’s COVID-19 response by dropping it’s emergency order and working toward treating the crisis like an endemic. After years of mask mandates and COVID-19 protocols, you might be wondering just how long this pandemic is going to last. “I mean, it’s not going anywhere,” said West Sacramento resident Charles Marlborough “Eventually, it’s going to get to the point where it’s the cold or the flu,” said Robert Wallace. So, what is an endemic and how do we get there? “That would be something like influenza. It occurs every year at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy