Hazardous Tree Removal Work Continues Along Sierra Highways

SIERRA (CBS13) — Caltrans is alerting drivers that emergency tree removal operations will cause periodic closures on many Sierra routes until March.

Hundreds of trees along Sierra routes constitute a hazard and must be removed following record-breaking winter storms in December combined with powerful mountain winds. Caltrans awarded a $3.7 million emergency contract to Truckee-based Tyrrell Resources, Inc. to do the work.

Most operations will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 to 30 minutes.

Work next week is scheduled on the following highways: