Palm Beach County pediatrician on a mission for health care for all

A pediatrician is making strides to make sure access to quality healthcare stays within reach.

Dr. Jean Y. Monice is a pediatrician at FoundCare, a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center.

He joined FoundCare in 2019, bringing with him 40 years of experience as a Board Certified Pediatrician from the American Board of Pediatrics.

“We have the structure at FoundCare to help minorities,” said Dr. Monice. “We go where the people need us and find out what they need.”

Dr. Monice treats every child with kindness and compassion as if they were his own.

He is diplomatic, persuasive and sympathetic when working with children as well as their parents.

“Being myself, Black American and Haitian, this means a lot,” said Dr. Monice. “You know, some people talk about the American Dream and to me, I’m living it every day.”

Dr. Monice travels to Haiti multiple times a year to offer free vaccines and health screenings to children in need.

“This is an opportunity for me to give back to the community,” said Dr. Monice. “I'm going to be anywhere where they need me.”

A U.S. Army Veteran and outstanding pediatrician, Dr. Monice truly embodies the characteristic of skill, compassion and dedication to the ideals and beliefs of the profession and has vowed to continue helping children until he is no longer able.

He has contributed significantly to the underserved population locally as well as internationally and has placed the need of others above himself for many years.

Dr. Monice graduated from Program Port-au-Prince, Haiti Doctor of Medicine, and completed his residency in Pediatrics at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in Bronx, New York.

Dr. Monice has hospital affiliations with St. Mary’s Medical Center, Wellington Regional Medical Center, and JFK Medical Center.

For more information about FoundCare


