ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County pediatrician on a mission for health care for all

By Linnie Supall
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDVbR_0eCLvNtg00

A pediatrician is making strides to make sure access to quality healthcare stays within reach.

Dr. Jean Y. Monice is a pediatrician at FoundCare, a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center.

He joined FoundCare in 2019, bringing with him 40 years of experience as a Board Certified Pediatrician from the American Board of Pediatrics.

“We have the structure at FoundCare to help minorities,” said Dr. Monice. “We go where the people need us and find out what they need.”

Dr. Monice treats every child with kindness and compassion as if they were his own.

He is diplomatic, persuasive and sympathetic when working with children as well as their parents.

“Being myself, Black American and Haitian, this means a lot,” said Dr. Monice. “You know, some people talk about the American Dream and to me, I’m living it every day.”

Dr. Monice travels to Haiti multiple times a year to offer free vaccines and health screenings to children in need.

“This is an opportunity for me to give back to the community,” said Dr. Monice. “I'm going to be anywhere where they need me.”

A U.S. Army Veteran and outstanding pediatrician, Dr. Monice truly embodies the characteristic of skill, compassion and dedication to the ideals and beliefs of the profession and has vowed to continue helping children until he is no longer able.

He has contributed significantly to the underserved population locally as well as internationally and has placed the need of others above himself for many years.

Dr. Monice graduated from Program Port-au-Prince, Haiti Doctor of Medicine, and completed his residency in Pediatrics at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in Bronx, New York.

Dr. Monice has hospital affiliations with St. Mary’s Medical Center, Wellington Regional Medical Center, and JFK Medical Center.

For more information about FoundCare, click here .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Health Care#Lebanon#Foundcare#Black American#Haitian#U S Army Veteran#Program Port Au Prince#Haiti Doctor Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy