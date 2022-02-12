Workers At Bloomfield Starbucks Announce Intent To Unionize

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Employees at a local Starbucks are trying to unionize.

The employees at the branch in Bloomfield have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.

“Pittsburgh is a union town—leave your union busting tactics at the door! We are stronger together and we deserve better,” the Starbucks Workers United account tweeted Friday.

They are one of many locations across the country trying to unionize.