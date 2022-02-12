ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Workers At Bloomfield Starbucks Announce Intent To Unionize

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31E596_0eCLvL8E00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Employees at a local Starbucks are trying to unionize.

The employees at the branch in Bloomfield have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.

“Pittsburgh is a union town—leave your union busting tactics at the door! We are stronger together and we deserve better,” the Starbucks Workers United account tweeted Friday.

They are one of many locations across the country trying to unionize.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Park Rangers Hiring

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Park Rangers are hiring. The rangers are looking for seasonal trail crew members and a seasonal trail crew leader. The jobs will work with the Allegheny County Parks maintaining existing trails, building new trails and helping with conservation. Those interested can apply to be a trail crew leader here and a trail crew member here. More information can be found below:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Receives $30,000 Donation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More local families will now be able to put food on their tables thanks to a unique program. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is getting $30,000 to help address food insecurity in our area. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The donation was part of Bank of America’s efforts to protect their employees from COVID-19. For every employee in Pittsburgh who received a booster shot by the end of January, the company donated $100 to the food bank.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Native Pittsburgh Family Evacuates Ukraine With Newborn Girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With tensions escalating on the Russian border, one native Pittsburgh family is forever grateful they were able to get their newborn out of Ukraine safely. Pam Surano has the story of a family who went overseas to use an International surrogacy agency and are counting their blessings. When the Banno’s left for Ukraine they knew there were escalating tensions, but at that point, nothing in the world could have stopped them from bringing their little girl home. “This is baby Zlata,” proud new parents Jonathan Banno and Holly Hruby-Banno boast. (Photo: Provided) At 3 weeks old, baby Zlata already has quite a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County Firefighters Say Monarch’s Hydrants Don’t Work

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Residents and firefighters rely on hydrants in any fire emergency, but what if they don’t work? In January, a house caught on fire in Monarch, Dunbar Township where residents told KDKA none of the fire hydrants were pumping out water. “They have not been working for, I want to say 20-some years,” a resident said. “There’s been multiple fires that burned clear to the ground because they had to go to the water company to fill up with water or another fire department.” “We have hydrants on every corner of Monarch and none of them work,”...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Couples Renew Their Vows At Van Gogh Exhibit On North Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big celebration of love was held at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Monday. Twenty couples renewed their vows in honor of Valentine’s Day. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Local comedian Jim Krenn served as the officiant for the events, with a special, Van Gogh-themed wedding cake on site as well. For many couples, it was a chance to reflect back on all the years they’ve shared together — and the happy memories, including their wedding day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Found Dead In Waynesburg Home

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man and woman were found dead at a home in Waynesburg. A landlord found a body inside a second floor apartment on Morris Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The landlord called 911, and when police arrived, officers found a second body. The Greene County district attorney said it appears to be a double homicide. The victims haven’t been identified. (Photo: KDKA) “I believe this was an isolated incident. I don’t believe the public is in any danger at this point,” said District Attorney Dave Russo. It’s unclear how long the bodies were there or what the connection is between the two victims. WATCH: Jessica Guay reports:    “I think the landlord had told my mother they had recently moved in there not too long ago, not even a month. So it’s scary to think about how long they were in there deceased,” said neighbor Josh Brewer. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning, the coroner said. No suspects are in custody. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
WAYNESBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Marketplace In Monroeville Mall Features Local, Black-Owned Businesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sometimes all you need in life to achieve success is a foot in the door and one local entrepreneur is leading the way. In 2019, Alyse Fowlks decided she would use her dad’s barbershop in Monroeville to host a pop-up event and give Black business owners a space to sell their goods and services. “Everybody should have a chance to put their business out there,” Fowlks said. “I had like four or five vendors. So, it was real small, but it worked out.” But things would soon work out more than she could have ever expected. In November, she turned...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 Pittsburgh Employees Fired For Not Complying With COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four Pittsburgh employees have been fired for refusing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The city said the employees may appeal to civil service or file a grievance through their unions. City employees were required to get vaccinated by Dec. 22. After the deadline passed, the city said it began disciplinary measures against the nearly 300 who hadn’t complied. Discussions about the mandate between the city and the unions for police and firefighters are ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Union Busting#Kdka Tv News Staff#Starbucks Workers United
CBS Pittsburgh

Chartiers Township Residents Worried About Possible Plans For Cell Tower

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Some residents in a Washington County community are concerned after they got a letter from Chartiers Township letting them know about possible plans for a cell tower near their neighborhood. Jim Gunsallus has lived in his home in the Ridgeview plan of Chartiers Township for nearly two decades. He said he loves his neighborhood and doesn’t want a cell tower to ruin his view, hurt his property value or shift the land underneath it. Gunsallus doesn’t want a cell tower to disturb the peace in his quiet neighborhood. He lives on the culdesac of Cynthia Drive. The...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Western Pennsylvania ‘Cocaine Kingpin’ Gets 11 Years In Prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man prosecutors called a “cocaine kingpin” was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Jamie Lightfoot Jr. was convicted on federal narcotics charges in 2019. He was the ringleader of one of the biggest cocaine operations in the Pittsburgh area, investigators said. Prosecutors said Lightfoot got large quantities of cocaine from Florida, New York and California and distributed it to other drug dealers in western Pennsylvania. In November of 2017, the FBI and state police seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine from an RV parked in his driveway in Verona. Offices also said they found guns and almost $1 million in cash. Prosecutors said the takedown was the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. The task force aims to dismantle high-level drug traffickers, money launders and gangs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hays Eagles Lay Season’s 2nd Egg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s another egg in the Hays eagles’ nest. Egg number two came on Valentine’s Day, a few days after the first on Friday. The eagles will take turns staying in the nest, incubating the eggs and making sure they’re never left unattended. The average laying time can range from two to four days, the Audubon Society says, so more could be on the way soon. After hatching, the eaglets will stay in the nest for several days. The Audobon Society says in Pennsylvania, the eaglets usually leave around mid-summer and keep coming back until their parents kick them out. Last year, the eagles laid three eggs. The first hatched near the end of March. (Credit: Pix Cams) Bird lovers can watch the eagles through a new, crisper camera with audio this year. The camera livestreams the nest in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. You can watch it right here. There’s also a camera installed for a nest at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Children’s Museum Of Pittsburgh To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for your first, second, or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you can head to the Children’s Museum this afternoon. UPMC is partnering with the museum to host a vaccination clinic. The clinic will be taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. If you register for the clinic, you’ll receive a family pass for a free admission for a full day’s visit to the museum that can be used at any time this year. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing Greensburg Man Found Safe

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man who went missing over the weekend in Westmoreland County has been found safe, Greensburg police said. Benjamin Staab had last been seen on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. nearby Chestnut Hill and Hawksworth Garden Apartments. Concern was growing for him because he is “known to have mental health issues and hadn’t taken his medication.” However, police said Monday afternoon that Staab was found. They did not say where he was located.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh ‘MAD DADS’ Working To Stop Youth Violence, Destructive Behaviors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, we’re highlighting a group of Pittsburgh dads on a mission to stop youth violence. They’re called Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorders, best known as MAD DADS. “We consider ourselves surrogate dads in the community,” said George Spencer who is the president of MAD DADS locally and nationally. “There’s nowhere you could go that we’re not willing to come to because your life matters enough that if us showing up keeps you alive, here we come.” Dozens of dads are proudly decked out in green with diverse backgrounds, but one desire. “We look to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

University Of Pittsburgh Terminating 9 Employees For Not Complying With Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is terminating nine employees for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, three faculty members also face disciplinary proceedings. The Post-Gazette reports the nine employees are among the 22 staff members who were previously not in compliance. In November, Pitt announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6. In a statement on Nov. 9, the university said, “While we will begin progressive discipline for faculty and staff who are not compliant with the interim policy by that date, we will use the month of December to help those who want to become compliant do so for the start of the spring term,” a university spokesperson said. “We will similarly work with such students during that period.” Some students at Pitt were previously disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. The semester started on Jan. 10 and students were welcomed back on campus on Jan. 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Milk Bank Big Rise In Demand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mid-Atlantic Mother’s Milk Bank in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is seeing a huge rise in demand for donor breast milk. If you’ve never heard of MAMMB, executive director Denise O’Connor said it’s like a blood bank but for human milk. As the pandemic continues, she said the need for donor breast milk remains high. She said they’re seeing the biggest increase in demand at neonatal intensive care units. The non-profit organization serves 40 hospitals in several states. About 75 percent of donor breast milk is sent to NICUs and 25 percent goes to outpatient babies who have serious medical issues. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 150 Westmoreland Co. Bridges Rated In ‘Poor’ Condition

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Westmoreland County currently has nearly 150 bridges ranked in “poor” condition by PennDOT. According to PennDOT data, Westmoreland County has 735 bridges, and 143 are ranked in “poor” condition. Seventy-eight of them are state-owned bridges while 65 are locally-owned. “It’s very concerning that they are in this state of disrepair. I saw where a lot of them have been labeled ‘poor.’ I feel like we are collateral damage sometimes. Until someone dies, they’re not going to do anything about it,” Westmoreland County resident Pam Wilson said. For a bridge to be ranked in...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PPS Staff Member Hurt Breaking Up Fight At Student Achievement Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools staff member is recovering after they were hurt attempting to break up a fight between students yesterday. It happened at the Student Achievement Center. Two girls got into a fight, and the staff member who intervened was injured in the process. The staff member was sent to urgent care for treatment. The district did not say how serious that staff member’s injuries are. The students involved are expected to face disciplinary action.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Following Incident At Brashear High School, Union President Says Teachers Are Fed Up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brashear High School student continues his fight to recover. A brutal attack inside the school’s hallway sent him to the hospital last month, and his family told KDKA that they’re sickened to hear about another incident inside the school. KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked to the family, who said this is proof that the district needs to ramp up security or take action. “There’s no way that I can understand there’s not been some sort of traumatic brain injury that’s occurred,” said Eric Pettus, family spokesperson. Pettus told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that his cousin is going back and forth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Winchester Thurston Students Call On Leaders To Do More After Snapchat Mocks Death Of George Floyd

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students of one local prep school are calling on their leaders to take action after a Snapchat video surfaced mocking the death of George Floyd. The Winchester Thurston students say they’re upset the school’s administration has not responded to the racist video. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, students upset with the video have said that the administrators care more about their image. In a letter to parents, the head of the school said they were investigating and plan to meet with students of color to offer support. Many still feel that’s not enough. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy