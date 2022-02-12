ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Neighbors split about plans to demolish 1916 bridge

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asGw4_0eCLvJMm00

A Maury County bridge standing for more than 100 years is slated to be demolished, and a county is split on how they feel.

Some believe the bridge is dangerous. Others say there's too much history to lose with this unique structure.

"I was born and raised here in Sandy Hook," said neighbor Darryl Bassham. "Right by that yellow house is where I grew up. It's what they call the bottom. It's the bottom of Sandy Hook."

All these familiar sights are what Bassham loves about his Sandy Hook community. Nothing is more familiar than the Sandy Hook Bridge. It was built in 1916.

"I grew up playing on and around that bridge," Bassham said.

If you try to drive down it today, you'll be met with roadblocks.

"Aw, I couldn't believe it," said Bassham. "That was a shock. I didn't think it'd went that far."

At the request of the Maury County Highway Department, TDOT said the bridge will be removed due to advanced concrete deterioration and its poor condition. TDOT added the arch bridge clogs during heavy rain and adds to upstream flooding.

Some neighbors told NewsChannel 5 they want to see it gone because of those flooding concerns. Other neighbors said the roads to the Sandy Hook community have hills, and they believe an ice storm might trap them in their homes without the bridge to cross.

Even with the Maury County Commission voting to remove it, for a neighbor like Bassham, the connection to this bridge runs deep.

"It's a big part of everybody's lives around here," he said. "I actually thought about having my ashes sprinkled when I'm gone off that bridge. I appreciate everyone fighting for the bridge. We need all the help we can get."

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

MJ apartments delayed by roadwork complaints

Construction of a large apartment complex on Nonaville Road was slowed down by recently because Mt. Juliet officials cited a lack of progress on promised road improvements by the developer. A city official said the paving will begin soon, weather permitting. Northtown Gardens was approved on a 28-acre site on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Maury County's Sandy Hook bridge to be demolished by state

Although it might be a unique landmark and one of the last of its kind in the state, the Sandy Hook Bridge in southern Maury County will likely not remain standing for long. During a monthly safety committee meeting this month, Maury County Commissioners decided not to interfere with plans for the Tennessee Department of Transportation to demolish the bridge, following a decision the board made last year.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maury County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Maury County, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Neighbors react to Versailles Avenue bridge closure

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Channel 11 was out at the Versailles Avenue bridge in McKeesport last week after neighbors wrote to us telling us it was crumbling and they were afraid something terrible would happen before it was fixed. Friday, McKeesport’s mayor, Michael Cherepko, announced the bridge would close immediately...
MCKEESPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Arch Bridge#County Highway#Uban Construction#Tdot
WTVM

Phenix City planning to demolish 13 ‘unsafe’ properties

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City elected officials took significant steps towards demolishing what they’ve deemed unsafe or dilapidated buildings. Some property owners are happy with this and some are not. Thirteen properties in Phenix City that are deemed unsafe and not up to code will be torn...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WMBB

Lane closures planned for DuPont Bridge repair

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Repair work is starting after a barge struck the DuPont Bridge last week. The bridge leads to the main entrance of Tyndall Air Force Base for much of Bay County. “Motorists traveling on U.S. 98 on the DuPont Bridge in Bay County will experience intermittent and alternating lane […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox9.com

Minnetonka neighbors upset with plans for large church proposal

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Tonight a proposal to build a large church in a quiet Minnetonka neighborhood has many homeowners up in arms. The project is being proposed by Eagle Brook Church, a large Christian community with 10 other locations around the metro. The zoning on the land in...
MINNETONKA, MN
WINKNEWS.com

Briarcliff neighbors expressing concerns over planned gate

Neighbors finally got their chance to take their concerns to county leaders. This comes after Lee County approved the building of a gate in the Fiddlesticks community. The problem is that gate would also border the Briarcliff community. Neighbors there say they weren’t even asked about it. But now they’re getting to speak about it.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo to share plans to reconstruct sagging Inkster Bridge

The city of Kalamazoo will share plans to reconstruct a sagging wooden bridge that closed last spring due to safety concerns. City staff will take part in a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the project to rebuild Inkster Bridge, as well as address concerns and answer questions from the public, the city said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
clarksvillenow.com

Long bridge beams to arrive in Clarksville today and Tuesday, causing traffic issues

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some long bridge beams will be delivered to Clarksville today and Tuesday, causing traffic delays from Interstate 24 to Highway 48/13. Today and Tuesday, a construction company will deliver a total of seven large and very long bridge beams to the construction site on 48/13 from I-24, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy