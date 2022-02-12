ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community responds after Antioch strip mall break-ins

By Jason Lamb
 3 days ago
Multiple shop owners in a new strip mall in Antioch dealt with big headaches Friday morning as they arrived to find their front door windows smashed out.

Businesses impacted included Donut Time and Bizcochito Antioch on Hobson Pike.

Surveillance video shows a thief entering the Donut Time and getting away with the money in the cash register, which was about $1,000.

"It's kind of nauseous to watch to see someone take something from you like that," Joanna Mean said. "They didn't get away with much, but it's like they took our dignity more than anything."

Donut Time had only been open in that location for two weeks.

But Mean says she's not going to let the break-in get her down.

"I love the area, I love it here," she said.

After posting on Facebook, several customers came in to support the business, which eventually sold out of doughnuts on Friday.

"I don't know how to thank them, I thank them from the bottom of my heart, they came in and supported us like that, I can't imagine," Mean said.

