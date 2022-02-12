Lange Middle School to welcome new principal next school year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Next week, Dominique Falls will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the next principal at Lange Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year.

Falls will take over for retiring principal Dr. Bernard Solomon.

Falls has 12 years of educator experience as a teacher, coach, and school leader. He spent eight of those years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Lange Middle School and is currently the assistant principal at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, Mo.

