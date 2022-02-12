ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lange Middle School to welcome new principal next school year

By Karl Wehmhoener
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Next week, Dominique Falls will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the next principal at Lange Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year.

Falls will take over for retiring principal Dr. Bernard Solomon.

Falls has 12 years of educator experience as a teacher, coach, and school leader.  He spent eight of those years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Lange Middle School and is currently the assistant principal at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, Mo.

