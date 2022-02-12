Feds Search for GirlsDoPorn Owner, Arraign Videographer on Sex Charges

A Louisiana man was freed after 44 years in prison after new evidence was uncovered in his attempted aggravated rape case.Vincent Simmons was jailed in 1977 for allegedly attacking twin 14-year-old sisters and had been fighting for decades to clear his name.Judge Bill Bennet ordered a new trial in the case on Monday, but the district attorney who would prosecute it said he would not retry the 69-year-old.“I find that the time limitations have been overcome by the allegations of new evidence and in the interest of justice,” said Judge Bennett on Monday, as he told the court he took...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO