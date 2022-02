Pittsburgh might not be going to the Super Bowl, but Western Pennsylvanians are joining a record-breaking number of Americans placing bets on who will win Sunday’s game. Super Bowl LVI, which pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, is expected to draw a record 31.4 million Americans to wager an estimated $7.6 billion on the game legally, illegally and through casual bets, according to the American Gaming Association. That’s 78% more than last year’s anticipated $4.3 billion Super Bowl total — and would eclipse the record $6.8 billion bet on the championship game two years ago.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO