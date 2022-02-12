Magic vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (13-44) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022

Orlando Magic 99, Utah Jazz 114 (Final)

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Azubuike's alley-oops led to Jazz win, and reminds Clarkson he owes a Louis Vutton bag

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

At the two-thirds mark, the mid-season’s been pretty kind to the Celtics…

NBA NET RATING

1st THIRD OF THE SEASON

1. Utah

2. Golden State

3. Phoenix

4. Cleveland

5. Brooklyn

14. BOSTON

2nd THIRD OF THE SEASON

1. BOSTON

2. Phoenix

3. Dallas

4. Memphis

5. Miami – 1:30 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Analysis: Jazz defense stays strong despite cold shooting in win over Magic

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Udoka Azubuike on his performance tonight:

“My teammates, they trust me. They made a couple of good passes to me and it was nice to get the W.”

#TakeNote | @kslsports

pic.twitter.com/8eFNEViz61 – 12:53 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell on the key to the @Utah Jazz victory despite shooting 3-23 from three in the first half.

“We were up a lot, they came back, but being able to stick with it and guard, not letting our offense affect our defense.”

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 12:49 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jordan and Dok had a wager over an LV bag 💲

“I shouldn’t have passed him the ball.” pic.twitter.com/ImyJKESwQk – 12:44 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

If you’re wondering how Jordan Clarkson ended up with a black eye, it was Alec Burks two games ago that caught him with an elbow. – 12:08 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jordan Clarkson, on throwing those alley-oops to Udoka Azubuike: “Me and Dok got a thing. I told him at the beginning of the season that if he scored 10, I’d buy him a Louis [Vuitton] bag. … He did it and asked me if I remembered. … I’m gonna have to buy him something special.” – 12:03 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jordan Clarkson said he wasn’t that worried about the trade deadline, but said “finally we can play some basketball, get that trade **** out the way.”

#takenote | @Utah Jazz – 11:59 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jordan Clarkson is asked what happened with his black eye:

“Alec Burks — oh sh– I just snitched.” – 11:58 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST – Utah Jazz defense and season high 15 steals garners 5th straight win – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 11:54 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Donovan gets to the line 10 times in this one 📈

#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/p1BoHVobBn – 11:53 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Dok on the late-game alley-oops from Clarkson: “I didn’t think he was going to pass. Because we all know JC likes to shoot.”

Amazing. – 11:50 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Dok on the alley-oops from JC: “I was hyped up. I didn’t think JC was gonna pass me the ball. We all know JC likes to shoot!” – 11:49 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

pull up 🕷

#Pura3Pointer | @Pura pic.twitter.com/YBf2FtQGN5 – 11:45 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

📹| Dok with another career high in scoring: 12 points + 7 rebounds tonight 🖤

#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/q0nmt6WQ44 – 11:42 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

📹| Highlights from a balanced team effort over the Magic ⤵️

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/m7AaTWNnLJ – 11:36 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Quin Snyder compared Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike to tag team wrestling partners. The man’s other sport analogies really have no limit. – 11:34 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Quin said that Hassan and Dok were a good “tag team” tonight. One would go all-out, get tired, request a breather, and then the other would tag in. He said it’s an example that the Jazz need everyone to step up. – 11:33 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s comeback attempt against Jazz falls short orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:31 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz defense carries Jazz thought offensive woes in 5th straight win twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:30 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Utah 114, Orlando 99 pic.twitter.com/LD4m1QOj8G – 11:29 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🖤 37 🖤

#UtahJazzScholarship pic.twitter.com/dHQKzgPppk – 11:27 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

another career high = water bottle bath from @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/LZgoHyoWWL – 11:23 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

5 in a row!

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/cAsKqFW4I3 – 11:19 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Final: Jazz 114, Magic 99

Wendell Carter Jr. – 22 pts, 9 rebs

Cole Anthony 18 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts, 7 tos

Mo Bamba – 16 pts, 8 rebs, 2 blks – 11:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz defeat the Orlando Magic 114-99 to win their fifth consecutive game. Utah moves to 35-21 on the season. The Jazz score 70 in the second half and pull away in the fourth.

On to Monday and the Houston Rockets – 11:18 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz beat Magic 114-99.

A season high of steals in a game with 15 for the Jazz.

A season high of rebounds for Hassan Whiteside with 18.

Mitchell had 24, Clarkson had 18, Jazz defense was mostly good, Magic made a lotta mistakes.

Rockets at home on Monday. – 11:17 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Jazz 114, Magic 99. That’s 5 straight wins for Utah, which is now 35-21 on the season. 24p/7r for Don. 15p/18r for Hassan. 18p/4r for JC. 14p/5a for Royce. Rockets here Monday; Jazz at Lakers on Wednesday, then the All-Star break. – 11:17 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

JAZZ WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/rt8DZANgLn – 11:16 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Jazz added so many letters to their jerseys in this trade. – 11:16 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

1:22 to go, and NAW and Juancho make their Jazz debuts – 11:15 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Juancho Hernangomez and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will get 1:22 of garbage time tonight. – 11:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz debuts for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez, up 18 with 1:22 left in the 4th. – 11:15 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

We’ve reached the Admiral Schofield portion of the proceedings – 11:12 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Man what a great defensive read by Mitchell. Challenges the pop action from Carter, runs him off the line, contains the dribble, passes him off to Dok, recovers in the passing lane and comes up with the steal.

That’s great defense – 11:10 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell has been really good tonight at recovering on pick and pop switches and getting his hands high in the passing lane – 11:09 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jalen Suggs talking to the crowd after denying them free chicken. – 11:05 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Team love 🖤

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Ja0PXlxkDX – 11:05 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs is coming back into the game. – 11:03 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

DOK YEAH!

#TakeNote | @Udoka Azubuike pic.twitter.com/SeMa92KBwW – 11:02 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Love how Dok is developing. If anything, he and Forrest show that if you stick with kids and they get an opportunity, minutes get you better.

Those two have been the blessing in disguise of January’s attrition – 11:00 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Back to back Clarkson to Azubuike alley-oops and the Jazz up by 10. – 10:59 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz should just have JC throw alley-oops to Dok for the rest of the game. 91-81, 7:08 to go. – 10:58 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Dok’s smile is on my top 10 list of things I like about the Jazz. – 10:58 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

7:38 remaining: the Jazz lead the Magic 87-81 – 10:55 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Jalen Suggs checked out at the 6:26 mark of the third quarter and hasn’t been seen since – 10:49 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Utah 77, Orlando 74 pic.twitter.com/NIZ6ZEyS2e – 10:46 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Jazz 77, Magic 74. Utah’s defense yields 35 points to Orlando in 3Q, including the last four on the taunting tech and a blown rotation that led to a Wagner 3. Still flirting with disaster. 21p for Don (on 5-18 FGs, 9-10 FTs). – 10:44 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 77-74 after 3Q. That was a lot less impressive of a quarter… Jazz got killed on PnR and especially pick-and-pop defense. Later on rotations, and just not as much on-ball effort. (Magic shifted to start running more screen plays, too.) – 10:44 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of three in Utah. The Jazz lead the Magic 77-74 – 10:43 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Trent Forrest lol….just making so many plays man. He’s just been so good – 10:42 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Hassan Whiteside picks up a taunting technical — all taunting technicals are bad. – 10:41 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Trent Forrest has made plays in the third quarter – 10:35 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Last game Donovan Mitchell didn’t take a single free throw. Just took his 10th of the night – 10:34 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

the Franz to Wendell connection 🤩

📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/zj79LsWsI2 – 10:33 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

this version of the Magic is obviously less good than the Fournier/Gordon/Vučević one, but the Vibes are much better – 10:32 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

The Magic bench gets so amped for any good thing that happens. You gotta enjoy something and it’s hard to keep that up when you’ve only won 13 games so good for them I think – 10:30 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

COUNT IT

Wendell got fakes 🤧

📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/FE1oLN0owJ – 10:28 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz were flirting with getting swept by the Orlando Magic, as the game was tied at 54. Then Trent Forrest (!) hit a 3, Hassan blocked a shot, and Royce hit another 3. Utah has surged to a massive 6-point lead with 6:26 left 3Q. – 10:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz go on a 6-0 run and lead 60-54…big shot by Trent Forrest and nice hustle by whiteside – 10:27 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Royce O’Neale up to 11 points, nine of which have been scored in 5:34 in the third quarter. – 10:27 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

🚨 Mo Bamba throwdown 🚨

📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/YrMCKW7i8z – 10:26 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The threes are falling now: Royce O’Neale 3-4 from deep, and Trent Forrest just hit one. – 10:26 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Trent Forrest 3. 👀 – 10:25 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

we’ve already had a volleyball set from Jalen Suggs tonight. Now we have a spike from Mo Bamba pic.twitter.com/u3c4NJSyk6 – 10:25 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

‘Dok gets the quick hook… rough start to the half for him. – 10:19 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Magic are playing 100% better in the 2H so far. – 10:18 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz made three 3s in the entire 1H. Royce just made two of them in like 1:15. – 10:17 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

P̶i̶c̶k̶ ̶S̶i̶x̶ …+2

@Jalen Suggs x 📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/X51OZhCMSf – 10:17 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Founder of @thebig3 is here, too 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5aJsY3icn5 – 10:15 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Jalen Suggs in the first half:

8 PTS

5 AST

3 STL

4-8 FG

+6 +/-

@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jezzXQFhNt – 10:12 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

3-time author @itsgabrielleu and fan 😉 pic.twitter.com/EFms3tsjoU – 10:06 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Jazz 44, Magic 39.

Strong 2Q by Orlando. Grinded out a 27-16 advantage in the second.

Anthony: 12p/4r

Carter: 8p/6r

Suggs: 8p/5a/3s

Both teams are shooting below 36%. – 10:03 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Utah 44, Orlando 39 pic.twitter.com/YiHrnuQYrL – 10:02 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Jazz 44, Magic 39

Orlando outscores Utah, 27-16, in 2nd

Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 4 rebs

Wendell Carter Jr. – 8 pts, 6 rebs

Jalen Suggs – 8 pts, 5 asts, 3 stls

Points in the Paint: Utah 26, Orlando 16 – 10:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 44, Magic 39. Donovan has 13p, and is just four rebounds and 10 assists away from a triple-double. Hassan has 12 boards, and is just two points and nine blocks away.

Utah shooting 34.8% overall, 3-20 from 3, 11 TOs; Orlando 34.9%, 6-21, 10 TOs. – 10:01 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz go 3/23 from deep and what was once an 18-point lead is down to 5 at the half.

Mitchell has 13 points; Whiteside with 8 points and 12 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs has been very good for Orlando. – 10:01 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Jalen Suggs is really bothering Donovan Mitchell defensively, just as he did in November 👀 – 10:01 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

defensive battle at The Viv ⚙️

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/waZDhNOByk – 10:01 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 44-39 at the half. Jazz can’t make a shot but other than that… you wonder if Bogdanovic is just going to be an iffy shooter in the 6 weeks of finger splint – 10:01 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Mike Conley has thrown some LAZY passes in the half court tonight. – 10:00 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

just three guys off the bench so far for the Magic: Ross, Harris, and CHUMA. – 9:59 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

triple bogey 3️⃣

#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/B7YhccMml4 – 9:59 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

float game 💧

@Jalen Suggs | 📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/HmUr2TaLsb – 9:57 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz are shooting 2-19 (10.5%) from 3. Magic are shooting a positively blistering by comparison 5-18 (27.8%). Jazz still lead 41-32 with 2:38 left til halftime. – 9:54 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs doesn’t give up on plays. Impressed by his hustle. – 9:54 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jalen Suggs is the only guy on this Magic team I like – 9:53 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

The Jazz are shooting 10.5% from 3 and they’re still beating the Magic. So…Magic = bad. – 9:53 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Marvelous Marvin Williams in the house 📍

#OnceAJazzman pic.twitter.com/XOMU2IS7O9 – 9:53 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Did Hassan Whiteside just call travelling on himself after the basket? – 9:50 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Good response by the Magic after after a bad start. Outscoring Jazz 11-6 in the second. – 9:45 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Utah 28, Orlando 12 pic.twitter.com/cOdycmL1BV – 9:44 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Danuel House will not play tonight. He started having some shoulder soreness shortly before tipoff so will not play. – 9:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Bogey is having a rough shooting night — 0-5 overall, 0-4 from 3. But he at least has 7 rebounds? Jazz are 2-16 from 3 overall, but still lead 34-23 with 6:56 left 2Q. – 9:43 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

86 ORtg for Utah and they still lead by 11 in the 2Q – 9:43 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz now shooting 2/16 from 3… and still lead by 11. – 9:43 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Magic are getting their doors blown off in Utah and they have the league-best Suns tomorrow night 🥴 – 9:38 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jared Butler about to check in, getting minutes over Nickeil Alexander-Walker here in this 2Q. – 9:38 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jared Butler about to check in – 9:38 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

In three of the last four quarters, the @Utah Jazz have held their opponents to 18 points, 16 points, and 12 points.

The one quarter outside of the teens was the Warriors 20 point fourth quarter with the game already decided.

The defense has been really good lately. – 9:37 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Hassan already with 6 points, 7 rebounds and a block after 6 1/2 minutes 😳

#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/mPxNhPR474 – 9:37 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Danuel House won’t play tonight after experiencing right shoulder soreness shortly before tip. – 9:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Danuel House has been ruled OUT tonight with right shoulder soreness, which he experienced just prior to tipoff. – 9:36 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Jazz 28, Magic 12.

Orlando has just has many turnovers (5) as made shots (5 of 21).

Utah’s turned the ball over 6 times. Jazz, led by Mitchell’s 11, are shooting 43.5% (10 of 23). – 9:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 28, Magic 12. Orlando shoots 5-21 overall, 2-10 from 3, 0-2 FTs, also committed 5 turnovers. Honestly, it’s only this close because the Jazz committed 6 turnovers and only shot 2-12 from 3. Donovan Mitchell 11p. – 9:35 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

FYI: Danuel House (right shoulder soreness) is now OUT tonight. He experienced the soreness shortly before tip-off. – 9:35 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

End of 1: Utah 28, Orlando 12.

Mitchell with 11 points and 3 rebounds, Whiteside and Dok combine for 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jazz missed a lot of open shots (17% from 3) and still lead by 16.

The Magic are really bad. – 9:35 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz lead Magic 28-12 after 1Q. My goodness. Jazz shot just 17% from three in the quarter on really open looks, and yet lead by 16. Magic’s offense is a tire fire right now… it’s good defense from the Jazz but not *this* good. – 9:34 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has tallied his 113th career game of 10+ assists, tied with Magic Johnson for the third-most such games by any player 23 years or younger in NBA history. – 9:33 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,186 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 9:31 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After a meh start from the Jazz, they figured out that Orlando is full of young players on a bad team that do young, bad things. Result: Utah now leads 18-7 with 4:47 left 1Q. Donovan Mitchell, 9p already. – 9:24 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz go on an 11-0 run to take an 18-7 lead. Mitchell has 9 points, Bogdanovic with 5 early rebounds. – 9:24 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Just some bad team mistakes from Orlando that the Jazz are capitalizing… fouling on the 3, fouling on the Mitchell and-one, dumb cross-court passes, bad forays challenging rim protectors – 9:24 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Bojan dived for that lost ball, on top of the ball, recovered it and passed it to Trent Forrest, all while protecting his finger. Skill. – 9:23 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Cole feeling crafty you love to see it

📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/6UXzeZ2dFR – 9:21 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

get us started then @Wendell Carter Jr. 💥

📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/hmKt6VKopi – 9:18 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Dok with his 6th career start 💥

#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/r2mftiQqCv – 9:08 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Jazz are 14-point favorites over the Magic tonight 😬 – 8:59 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

TGIF 👔

#VivintCam | @vivinthome pic.twitter.com/6yxVhMqGML – 8:47 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

past threads 🔥

#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZJZMEnFJbg – 8:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gobert remains out tonight as the Jazz take on the Orlando Magic – 8:21 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Friday Fits feat. The Rooks

#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/BAnkGl6TMM – 8:16 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Rudy G’s remain out tonight for the @Utah Jazz.

No Gobert, no Gay.

That makes it nine straight games for Gobert and three straight for Gay.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:16 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert remains OUT tonight. – 8:14 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Rudy Gobert is out tonight – 8:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jalen Suggs will start for the Orlando Magic tonight in Utah. Good to see after he left the last game early with Achilles’ soreness. – 8:13 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Injury update;

*OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

OUT – Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness) – 8:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight vs. the Magic. – 8:13 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gives an update on R.J. Hampton, who’s been sidelined with an MCL sprain and bone bruise since Jan. 19 pic.twitter.com/1AJpxvjsGh – 8:07 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 57 at UTAH

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

4️⃣G: @jalensuggs

⏰9 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)

📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 8:06 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Joe Ingles has been scrubbed from the Jazz roster photo wall pic.twitter.com/pPaO9iU0C7 – 7:44 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:

Oscar Robertson 227

James Harden 99

LeBron James 93

Russell Westbrook 83

Tiny Archibald 76

Jerry West 69

Magic Johnson 58

Allen Iverson 47

Isiah Thomas 45

Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs is good to go and will start tonight vs. the Jazz, per Jamahl Mosley. – 7:31 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Jalen Suggs (sore right Achilles) will play and start for the @Orlando Magic against the Utah Jazz. – 7:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. Payne, Shamet, Kaminsky and Saric remain out – 7:19 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Rudy Gobert remains questionable, will go through warmups before deciding whether or not to play tonight. – 7:19 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

📹| They bring energy and new skill sets. Get to know Juancho and Nickeil ⤵️

#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 6:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

“I’m a veteran, nothing shakes me anymore.”

NEW: Magic relieved to put trade deadline behind them orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:18 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Again: 5 blocks in the first 9 minutes 🤯

#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/5K5JXZEVVR – 6:08 PM

Warriors center Kevon Looney is listed as questionable with a left quad contusion for Wednesday’s contest against the Jazz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/09/inj… – 6:00 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

“Don’t answer my questions with questions.” 🤣

@TheRealMoBamba interviews @Terrence Ross 🎙 pic.twitter.com/MtQaktwDHz – 4:35 PM

After the Warriors’ win streak ended with a blowout loss to the Jazz, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Gary Harris in February:

50% 3P on 6.4 attempts per game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LKMSC0bOsD – 3:57 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Finish your week off right 🏀

⏰ 7 PM MT

📺 @ATTSportsNetRM

📻 @ZoneSportsNet

🎟 https://t.co/7Di16QPcIv

📍 @vivintarena

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/trNBTYeJcW – 3:04 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will wear No. 6 for the Jazz and Juancho Hernangomez will wear 41. – 3:02 PM