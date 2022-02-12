ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana town tries to become more dementia-friendly

 3 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) has helped a fourth community in Indiana become a part of the Dementia Friendly America (DFA) network.

According to USI, Tell City now joins Petersburg, Rockport and the USI campus in USI GWEP’s efforts to make southwestern Indiana more dementia friendly. Tell City will be recognized during a free, online program, “Your Community Matters: Let’s Talk about Dementia,” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. February 23. Lisa Fournier, Project Coordinator for the USI GWEP, says the virtual program is for anyone interested in improving lives of people living with dementia. People can attend all or part of the event, and people will be registered to win a gift basket. Registration is required.

Team USA poised to take on Olympic mental health challenges

USI says the Alzheimer’s Association and two Area Agencies on Aging, which are SWIRCA & More and Generations, are collaborating with the USI GWEP for dementia friendly initiatives in southwestern Indiana. The goals are to bring together key community leaders and members to understand how they can support the growing number of individuals with dementia and create action plans with specific objectives for their communities to become dementia friendly, USI says. Polly Story and Tenee Kelly are coordinators for Tell City’s dementia friendly initiatives.

“Having known the struggles of being a caregiver personally and knowing the need for education and resources in our area, I am very excited to have the opportunity to bring Dementia Friends to the Tell City area,” said Story, a Community Service Representative at Oakwood Health Campus, a Trilogy Senior Living Community in Tell City. “I look forward to working with other community leaders, organizations, businesses and individuals to assess our needs and develop educational tools and resources to enhance the lives of caregivers and of those living with dementia to keep them active and remaining a part of our community.”

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

Kelly is a Hospice Liaison for AseraCare Hospice. “I am very excited to be a part of making Tell City more dementia friendly,” she said. “I have been helping provide healthcare services for Tell City for three years now, and I believe this will be a huge benefit for people living in the Tell City area. I am very excited to be able to help provide education on dementia for our community.”

