ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC lawmakers want to make it easier for caregivers to access a child’s birth certificate

By Jason Raven
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJUB2_0eCLuDxn00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina lawmakers have filed a bill that would streamline the process for caregivers in the state to get a copy of a child’s birth certificate.

John and and his wife Cassandra Martin are kinship caregivers from the Upstate. They were in Columbia to voice their support for S.1025 .

This week, a Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee voted to send the bill to the full committee.

Man accused of killing fiancé denied bond in Greenville

The Martins said when they became kinship caregivers they requested a copy of their child’s birth certificate so they could enroll him in day care.

John said it took over a year to get the copy, “It was court date after court date.” Cassandra was out of work for a year to stay at home with their child the family says.

If this bill were to pass it would help family like theirs, the Martins said, “He’s not old enough to play t-ball yet but one day he will be since we have his birth certificate now.”

Sen. Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) said the bill would help a families enroll a child in school, sports and to get state IDs. According to Hutto, the legislation was filed after hearing from caregivers from across the state who have faced some issues trying to get a copy of the birth certificate.

“Basically this expands the pool of people who can apply to obtain a birth certificate on behalf of a child,” Sen. Hutto said.

According to the legislation these people would be able to apply for a copy of a birth certificate:

  • a person or agency that has current legal custody of a registrant by any currently-effective order of a court of competent jurisdiction, including a temporary order
  • the Department of Social Services for any individual or registrant in foster care or its legal custody;
  • a caregiver, including a kinship caregiver, providing care to a child pursuant to any currently-effective order of a court of competent jurisdiction, including a temporary order
  • an attorney representing the registrant or, if the parent is listed on the registrant’s birth certificate, the registrant’s parent
  • subject to the Department’s verification process, on behalf of a homeless child or youth served by them:
  • a director or designee of a South Carolina governmental agency or a nonprofit organization registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office that receives public or private funding to provide services to the homeless
  • a South Carolina school district’s McKinney-Vento liaison for homeless children or youth

S.1025 would also allow the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) to obtain certified copies of a birth certificate from DHEC without court orders or other third-party records.

Senators send amended medical marijuana bill to SC House

The bill is backed by both agencies and other partners according to Sen. Hutto.

“This is going to help remove barriers. At the end of the day, we want folks to be able to enroll their kinship care families in child care,” said DSS Director of Communications and External Affairs Connelly-Anne Ragley. “We want them to go to school and put them on their medical insurance if needed and we want them to join the workforce.”

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee has the bill on their agenda for their next meeting Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Parent appeals to ban To Kill A Mockingbird in Columbia County schools

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A complaint about a well-known piece of literature launched a review by Columbia County leaders. Parent and educator Lori Van Lenten said she’s disappointed with a recent push by a local parent to ban the book, To Kill A Mockingbird because of the racial language. “How do we teach them how […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

South Carolina 11th least-educated state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state, according to a new study by WalletHub. South Carolina came in with a total score of 38.99, with a higher number meaning the state is more educated. Massachusetts is the most educated state with a score of 81.82, according to WalletHub. The least-educated […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
WJBF

Lawmakers discuss redistricting after bill passes in Georgia State Senate

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – At the state capitol and in Augusta — redistricting is at the forefront. “What’s very important about redistricting is that it basically sets up who you allow to represent you voting,” Rep. Brian Prince said. Monday, the Richmond County Board of Elections discussed Senate bills 457 and 458 which recently passed […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta University gets approval for new parking deck

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Augusta University is taking steps to solve the parking problems on the Health Sciences Campus. In early February, the Georgia Board of Regents approved a request by AU for a new parking deck. As the University continues to grow, so does the need for parking. Without sufficient parking, students sometimes have to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Homeless Children#Child Care#Caregiver#Birth Certificate#Sc#Wspa#Senate Medical Affairs#D Orangeburg
WJBF

Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Monday from a pool of 64. They were judged qualified to serve as impartial jurors after a week of questioning about the […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJBF

SLED arrests Sumter couple; charged with human trafficking

SUMTER, S.C. (WJBF) – On February 4, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested and charged a Sumter couple with human trafficking. Will Fullwood and his girlfriend, Tina Mae Epps were booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on the Trafficking in Persons charges and have both been released on bond, according to SLED spokesman […]
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

Missing Augusta woman located

UPDATE: Investigators tell us Walker has been located, is safe and is doing well. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing woman. 23-year-old Kaya Walker was last seen on the 2000 block of Ellis Street on February 13th at 3:30 p.m. Walker was last […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJBF

One dead in Edgefield County crash

UPDATE 2:38 P.M. – According to Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett, the victim in a deadly Edgefield County crash Sunday evening was 23-year-old Tyra Johnson of Saluda County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, this was a single vehicle accident in which the driver of a truck ran off the road hitting several trees on […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia – According to the Columbia County Traffic Engineering & Operations Department, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road. The intermittent lane closure will be Thursday, February 17th until Friday, February 25th from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. According to officials, the lane closure will allow paving […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Call boxes removed from Odell Weeks Activity Center; residents react

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — There are safety concerns at the Odell Weeks Activity Center after emergency call boxes were removed from multiple areas around the track. Gary Little is enjoying the day with his grandson Seb over at Odell Weeks Activities Center. It’s a two to three times a week trip for them and so […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy