MBC’s upcoming drama “Tomorrow” has shared a sneak peek of Yoon Ji On in character!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Tomorrow” will tell the story of Choi Joon Woong (played by SF9‘s Rowoon), who gets into an unfortunate accident while struggling to find a job. As a result, he crosses paths with grim reapers Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Lim Ryoong Goo (Yoon Ji On), who work together to save the lives of those who are contemplating suicide, and he winds up joining their team in the underworld as their youngest member.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO