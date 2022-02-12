Four score double digits; Lakeview sweeps Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview completed its season sweep of Hubbard with a 49-36 win Friday night. The Bulldogs had lost six of their previous seven outings.

The Bulldogs (7-13, 4-9) were led by Nate Fox, who scored 16. Blaine Barr added 11 and Aidan Popovich and Colton Mairoca both registered 10 points apiece.

Lakeview closes out its schedule next week when the team meets McDonald and Struthers.

Hubbard falls to 2-18 overall and 2-12 in the Northeast 8 Conference.

Riley Heckert scored a game-high 17 points for Hubbard.

The Eagles will look to end their four-game losing streak when they welcome West Branch on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.