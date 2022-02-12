ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Career night from Akuchie: YSU earns 6th straight win

By Ryan Allison
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team won its sixth straight game with an 82-69 victory over Detroit Mercy Friday night.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from Friday night’s game.

YSU senior Michael Akuchie finished with a career-high 34 points. Dwayne Cohill added 16 points and Tevin Olison 15 for the Penguins.

The Titans were led by Antoine Davis, who finished with 28 points. DJ Harvey chipped in 16 for Detroit Mercy.

The Penguins improve to 16-10 on the season and 10-6 in the Horizon League. YSU will host Robert Morris on Sunday at 12 p.m.

