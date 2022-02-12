ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Report: USA Hockey Reported to Congress for Potential Interference in Investigation

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofrfm_0eCLsjEB00

Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to USA Hockey concerning the national governing body’s cooperation with an investigation.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has reported USA Hockey to Congress for potential interference in investigation, according to a report from The Athletic .

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to USA Hockey regarding its cooperation with an investigation being conducted by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. It reminded USA Hockey of its legal obligations of complying with an investigation and protecting its athletes from sexual abuse. Grassley cited the investigation into longtime U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and his sexual abuse of girls and women within the organization.

“As the Nassar case exemplifies, inaction may lead to many more victims being harmed, which would be intolerable,” Grassley wrote in the report.

While it is not clear why USA Hockey is being investigated, this is not the first time the governing body has been investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct. The U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit that investigates sexual misconduct allegations within the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, previously investigated former USA Hockey president Jim Smith. Claims surfaced that Smith mishandled misconduct allegations involving former youth and college hockey coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas.

While the investigation was eventually closed by SafeSport, Smith did not seek re-election as president of USA Hockey due to the criticism he faced.

More Hockey Coverage:

Comments / 12

Matthew Hall
2d ago

the first three sentences say the same thing. and that's half the article. this article was written like my freshman year of college.

Reply(4)
9
Chuck Campbell
2d ago

I wish Congress would spend more time legislating and less time investigating. If Congress is going to investigate everything let's save money and get rid of the agencies that are supposed to be investigating things.

Reply(2)
6
Related
POLITICO

Judiciary senators vow not to rehash Kavanaugh during SCOTUS confirmation

Democrats and Republicans alike insist they've forgiven the other side after the fight surrounding Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But they certainly haven't forgotten. Sheldon Whitehouse and Ben Sasse agree they traded harsh words during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation. They just don’t agree on how the spat ended.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Pelosi and Schumer signal support for banning individual stock trades by Congress

Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday indicated they'll support stronger restrictions on stock trading for members of Congress, including banning the practice entirely. There's already a groundswell of support from Democrats and Republicans on both sides of the Capitol for stronger restrictions on their financial portfolios. It's a rare point of bipartisan agreement for two parties finding less common ground with each passing day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Cammi Granato
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Larry Nassar
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns That ‘Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police’ Are Spying on Members of Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed on Wednesday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using her “gazpacho police” to spy on members of Congress. Appearing on One America News, Greene said Pelosi is using the Capitol Police to target members of Congress. She cited the allegations made by Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), who on Tuesday claimed police had “illegally” entered his office in November and took pictures. He also said “intelligence agents” dressed as construction workers returned days later and questioned an aide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

Report to Congress on LPD-17 Flight II, LHA Amphibious Warship Programs

The following is the Jan. 31, 2022, Congressional Research Service report Navy LPD-17 Flight II and LHA Amphibious Ship Programs: Background and Issues for Congress. This report discusses two types of amphibious ships being procured for the Navy: LPD-17 Flight II class amphibious ships and LHA-type amphibious assault ships. Both types are built by Huntington Ingalls Industries/Ingalls Shipbuilding (HII/Ingalls) of Pascagoula, MS. Section 124 of the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) (H.R. 6395/P.L. 116-283 of January 1, 2021) provides authority for the Navy to use a block buy contract for the procurement of three LPD-17 class ships and one LHA-type amphibious assault ship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A judge denied Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's motion to move his trial to his home state. It's scheduled to start in California in March.

The GOP lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to the three false-statement charges. Not having it: A federal judge has denied Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's (R-Neb.) request to have his trial on false-statement charges moved from Los Angeles to Omaha. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said in a five-page order...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tucson.com

Senator resurrects part of Arizona's SB 1070 that judge ordered state not to enforce

PHOENIX — Legislation approved Thursday by a Senate panel could result in the federal government once again suing Arizona over its laws dealing with illegal immigration. Without comment, the Judiciary Committee voted to make it a felony to transport or harbor someone not in this country legally. Senate Bill 1379 also would impose the same penalty on those who “encourage or induce” someone from another country to come here in violation of law.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#College Hockey#Usa Hockey Reported#The U S Center#Oilers Coach
The Independent

Olympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently enacted U.S. law that criminalizes doping schemes in events involving American athletes. The law calls for fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who participate in doping programs that influence international sports.“Doctors and coaches who give performance-enhancing drugs to athletes are directly liable" under the...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Dems' latest challenge: Draining the Hill's swamp (at least a little)

Democrats are suddenly at a crossroads: Should they try to drain their own swamp — a little bit, at least — before the midterms?. The party swept into full control of Washington, D.C., pledging to clean it up but have burned months on a failed bid for landmark ethics and voting legislation. Now some of their most politically vulnerable members are leading the charge to rein in lawmakers’ stock trades, arguing that voters will reward them for championing a different kind of accountability bill, even if it falls short this year in a narrowly divided Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Republicans demand Pelosi, leadership investigate reports of Capitol Police 'monitoring' citizens, lawmakers

FIRST ON FOX: Several Republicans signed a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Committee on House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., calling on them to investigate the reports of Capitol Police "monitoring" lawmakers and citizens. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., led the letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

Report to Congress on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine

The following is the Feb. 9, 2022, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine. In response to Russia’s recent escalation of military pressure on Ukraine, the Biden Administration and the 117th Congress have considered multiple options to boost security assistance to Ukraine. Even prior to recent tensions, Ukraine was a leading recipient of U.S. military aid in Europe and Eurasia. Since Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine, the United States has committed more than $2.7 billion in State and Defense Department (DOD)-funded security assistance to help Ukraine defend its territorial integrity and improve interoperability with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
FOREIGN POLICY
FanSided

CNN dragged for comparing U.S. men’s hockey beating Canada to ‘Miracle on Ice’

In the wee hours of the morning at Beijing’s National Indoor Stadium, the United States men’s hockey team defeated Canada for the first time in 12 years. Thanks to goals from Andy Miele, Ben Meyers, Brendan Brisson and Kenny Agostino, the U.S. was able to defeat Canada by a score of 4-2 in the group stage. It was the first time they’d defeated the Canadians on the Olympic level in over a decade.
HOCKEY
newsitem.com

Goodell pressured by Congress to release Washington report

Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the team's history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. They said the team and owner Dan Snyder have not been held accountable for their misdeeds.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy