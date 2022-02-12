ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The killings of 2 aspiring NYC rappers spark debate about a controversial rap genre

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The deaths of two young aspiring rappers last week have reinvigorated the debate about drill music, a popular subgenre of rap, and its connection to violence. Jayquan McKenley, an 18-year-old aspiring rapper from the Bronx known as CHII WVTTZ, was shot and killed Sunday morning while leaving a...

fox5ny.com

Rapper Tdott Woo shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man who was shot and killed on Avenue L in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday was reportedly up-and-coming rapper Tdott Woo. NYPD officers responded to a call at about 2:22 p.m. about a shooting at 9802 Avenue L. When officers arrived, they found the 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head and left knee.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rapper TDott Woo fatally shot outside NYC home

NEW YORK — Rapper and dancer TDott Woo was fatally shot outside his New York City home on Tuesday, authorities said. He was 22. The rapper, whose real name was Tahjay Dobson, was killed in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn at about 2:22 p.m. EST, WNYW-TV reported. Police responded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
celebrityaccess.com

Up-And-Coming Drill Rapper Chii Wvttz Shot And Killed In NYC

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — For the second time in a week, an up-and-coming New York drill rapper has been gunned down on the city’s streets. This time, the victim was 18-year-old Jayquan McKenley, a rising hip-hop artist who performed as Chii Wvttz. According to the New York Post,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC Action News

Rapper shot and killed in New York

An up-and-coming rapper was killed in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, multiple news outlets reported. According to ABC News, Tahjay Dobson, who goes by TDott Woo, was shot outside of his home and died at a local hospital. The rapper had reportedly signed a contract with a record label hours...
BROOKLYN, NY
GQMagazine

Now That NYC Rap Is Thriving Again, Mayor Eric Adams Wants to Crush It

New York City mayor Eric Adams has been in office less than two months, but he’s already set his sights on his first big opponent: Brooklyn drill music. Adams, 61, has talked recently about getting the popular rap subgenre taken off social media, and insinuated that it is connected to local violence. “We pulled Trump off Twitter, because of what he was spewing. Yet we’re allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We’re allowing it to stay on these sites,” he said in a February 11 press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants Crackdown on Drill Rap After Killings

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on social media platforms to purge drill rap—a subgenre known for its violent diss tracks—after the deaths of two young rappers: 22-year-old Tahjay Dobson (who performed as Tdott Woo) and 18-year-old Jayquan McKenley (aka CHII WVTTZ). Complex reports that some local DJ’s have responded to Dobson and McKenley’s deaths by vowing not to play drill rap, or at least songs that threaten artists by name, drawing criticism from some, including rapper Fivio Foreign, who claim the music is not the issue. At a press conference, Adams vowed to gather social media companies together, “sit down with them and state that, ‘You have a civic and corporate responsibility.’ I mean, we pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing, yet we are allowing... displaying of guns, violence—we are allowing it to stay on these sites because look at the victims.” Adams also plans to hold a meeting with high-profile artists in the subgenre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

The Problem With NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ War on Drill Rap

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams fired his first salvo in the ongoing war on drill music in the city. The former NYPD officer told a group of reporters that his son, a Roc Nation employee, showed him some drill videos and “it was alarming.” He was so distraught that he announced plans to ask social media platforms to ban the videos, speaking to their supposed “civic and corporate responsibility” to censor art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Music Genre#Rapper#Nypd#Homelessness#Chii Wvttz#Rising Brooklyn#Abc News
Complex

Aspiring Rapper Arrested After Jumping Diddy’s Fence to Play Him a Demo

An aspiring rapper is facing criminal charges after jumping Sean Diddy Combs’ fence to play him a demo tape. The aspiring artist, named Isaiah Smalls, was arrested on Saturday for trespassing on Diddy’s property. The 23-year-old man reportedly showed up unannounced at the hip-hop mogul’s Los Angeles home, and began pounding on the security gate in an attempt to strike up a conversation with Diddy.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Where is ‘X Factor’s Controversial Rapper, Honey G in 2022?

Honey G was a controversial figure from the moment she stepped into the X Factor‘s 2016 competition. She fell out of the competition during the 6 Chair Challenge, but they decided to bring her back when another contestant dropped out. Honey G was quite the character on the show....
WEIGHT LOSS
deltadailynews.com

Where to find free at-home COVID test kits in New York City

(NEW YORK) — New York City began distributing free, at-home COVID-19 test kits across the five boroughs Monday. Tests will be available at 27 public library branches and 14 cultural landmarks including the American Museum of Natural History, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum and the Staten Island Zoo. Across...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
