(CNN) — Parents will have to keep waiting to find out when their youngest children can get a Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech filed a request with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first week of February for an emergency use authorization of their vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee scheduled a meeting for February 15 to go over data from trials of the vaccines in young children and make a recommendation on their use.

