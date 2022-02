Dustin Lynch is officially going into “Party Mode,” announcing his 17-date Party Mode Tour today. The tour will take off in New Braunfels, TX at the famed Gruene Hall on March 17 followed by a show at Billy Bob’s Texas in Forth Worth on March 18. The first leg will run through May 15 in Avila Beach, CA, and Sean Stemaly will be joining him on a majority of the dates. Lynch will take the tour through many cities he hasn’t visited since before the pandemic, and he’s looking forward to bringing the party to fans throughout the spring.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO