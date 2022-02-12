Man accused of strangling and killing autistic and disabled man
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday night, a jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder of an autistic man.
According to Jefferson Parish officials, Nix killed Rohn Brinker who required 24-hour care because of his disabilities.
According to officials, Brinker was strangled and beaten in his Terrytown apartment in 2019.
Nix was one of his caretakers.
