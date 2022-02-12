ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Guarding crease Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Elliott will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's tilt in Arizona, Erik...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Guarding crease Saturday

Demko will get the starting nod for Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs. Demko has posted a strong .943 save percentage over his last six outings, improving his season mark to .919 through 36 games. The 6-foot-4 netminder has been impressive at home this season, going 8-6-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .935 save percentage. He'll face a tough test in his first matchup against Toronto, a top-five scoring offense in the league.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Zach Bogosian: Recovery timetable clarified

Bogosian (lower body) is expected to miss at least another week, per Joe Smith of The Athletic. Bogosian is expected to miss the three remaining games in February and return in early March, Smith adds. He is still required to miss the next two games due to his placement on long-term injured reserve. The 31-year-old has averaged 17:32 of ice time and recorded two points over his last 10 appearances.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Dropped to AHL

Raddysh was demoted to AHL Syracuse on Saturday. Raddysh has yet to score a point through four career NHL games. If Erik Cernak (lower body) isn't available Tuesday against New Jersey, the rookie blueliner could be back with the big club.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Anton Forsberg: Patrolling crease Sunday

Forsberg will defend the cage in Sunday's road game against Washington, per TSN 1200 Ottawa. Forsberg was pulled from his last meeting with the Capitals after stopping 12 of 16 shots in a 7-5 loss Oct. 25. The 29-year-old has gone 8-8-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .911 save percentage over 19 games this season. At home in 2021-22, Washington has posted a 12-9-5 record while averaging 3.15 goals for and 31.5 shots on goal, ranking 14th and 18th, respectively.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings trade up, select QB to learn behind Kirk Cousins; two other QBs go in top 11

The first mock draft is always the toughest, and this year seems to have a different layer of difficulty. First of all, any mock draft completed before free agency begins is working with a severe lack of information because we don't know how teams plan to address their needs until we see where they're spending money on the market, but that's the case every year.
NFL
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not travelling on road trip

Oshie (upper body) will not be joining the upcoming road trip, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie did not participate in Monday's practice, Regan adds. The 35-year-old has missed the last 12 games while dealing with an upper-body injury that he incurred in a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Jan. 15. He has averaged 17:34 of ice time -- 3:19 during the man advantage -- and racked up 13 points over 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Bengals had golden chance to complete a go-ahead TD to Ja'Marr Chase on final play

Sometimes the difference between winning or losing a Super Bowl comes down to a split second. That appears to be the case for the Cincinnati Bengals, who fell just short of winning the franchise's first title after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. L.A. was able to march back after trailing by four points in the fourth quarter to score what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown inside the final two minutes of the game.
NFL
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Doesn't practice Saturday

Collins (heel) didn't participate in practice Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. Collins was removed from Friday's game against San Antonio due to right heel pain. His status for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics isn't yet clear, but his absence from practice isn't encouraging. If the 24-year-old is unable to suit up, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Knox should see increased work.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Underwhelms in start Saturday

Green contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 victory over the Cavaliers. Green was a non-factor in the victory, especially when breaking down his fantasy game. After years of being a 12-team worthy specialist, age appears to have caught up with the veteran. Outside of occasionally popping off on the defensive end or from the perimeter, he typically offers very little in terms of productivity. Only those in deeper formats should consider him as a viable commodity.
NBA
CBS Sports

Arizona first-year coach Tommy Lloyd on pace for historic debut, as the 22-2 Wildcats are No. 1 seed material

A mid-February storyline nobody saw coming months ago: The Arizona Wildcats have a convincing case to claim top-two status among all teams in men's college basketball. The AP Top 25 ranking currently says No. 4 for Tommy Lloyd's team, but that's going to change when the polls refresh Monday. Computers are even more complimentary for this group. U of A sits at No. 2 (behind Gonzaga) in the NET, at KenPom.com, at Sagarin.com and in Strength of Record. That's No. 2 in predictive and results-based metrics. Not only has Arizona proved it from a résumé perspective, but it's also winning games it is expected to win — often doing so by a lot.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Officially out Saturday

Curry (trade pending) is out Saturday against the Heat, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Curry will have to wait until Monday against the Kings at the earliest to make his Nets debut. While James Harden is obviously out since he's now a 76er, Kyrie Irving will be available Saturday since it's a road game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Limited at practice

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Markkanen (ankle) was limited during Monday's practice, and he's unsure if he will play Tuesday against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of WKYC 3 News Cleveland reports. Markkanen has missed 10 straight games due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears close to making a return...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Tired performance Saturday

Love finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 loss to the 76ers. Love struggled to get anything going in the loss, delivering one of his worst performances of the season. It's been an incredible reversal of fortunes for the veteran, picking himself off the canvas after seemingly coming towards the end of his career last season. The All-Star break can't come quick enough for Love who, perhaps more so than any of his teammates, could certainly do with a few days off. Looking ahead, he should remain a 12-team asset the rest of the way despite coming off the bench.
NBA

