Super Bowl Spelling Bee Challenge!

By Chris Hagan
 3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It’s a big game tradition unlike any other and it’s always a lot of fun.

Every year we put fans of all ages to the ultimate test. It’s the “Super Bowl Spelling Bee!”

Cooper Kupp, C.J. Uzomah, Chidobe Awuzie, Samaje Perine and Sean McVay are all on this year’s list. Watch and see how well these impromptu spellers did!

