Police investigate shooting in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Morgan Hill are investigating a shooting that happened near Sun Valley Market on Friday evening.
Around 5:50 p.m., police reported that a shooting happened near Monterey Rd.
At this time, southbound Monterey Rd. is closed from Dunne Ave. to San Pedro.
No other details have been reported at this time.
