Morgan Hill, CA

Police investigate shooting in Morgan Hill

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Morgan Hill are investigating a shooting that happened near Sun Valley Market on Friday evening.

Around 5:50 p.m., police reported that a shooting happened near Monterey Rd.

At this time, southbound Monterey Rd. is closed from Dunne Ave. to San Pedro.

No other details have been reported at this time.

Check back for details.

