Police investigate shooting in Morgan Hill

(BCN) – Gilroy Police said they have arrested a Christopher High School paraprofessional on child molestation charges. Roy Darr, 51, of Gilroy, was arrested Saturday. The victim was someone known to Darr but “not related to his employment,” police said. Police said there is no information to indicate there are additional victims at this time. […]

GILROY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO