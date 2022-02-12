Enjoy foil Valentine's Day balloons 'responsibly,' electric utility asks lovebirds

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An electric utility is urging human lovebirds to be careful with any Mylar balloons they get for Valentine’s Day.

The foil contained in the helium-filled balloons can cause electric surges if it comes in contact with power lines or electrical equipment. That, in turn, can cause outages and fires, ComEd said in a news release Friday.

Foil balloons are blamed for causing power outages for nearly 75,000 ComEd customers every year, especially during Valentine’s Day and graduation season, the utility said.

“When it comes to Mylar balloons, we rely on customers to enjoy them responsibly,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice-president of Customer Operations for ComEd. “We hope that everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day safely by keeping Mylar balloons indoors and disposing of them properly.”

ComEd’s advice:

—Keep balloons secured inside of homes or attached to weights if displayed outside.

—Dispose of foil balloons by puncturing them to release helium and prevent their escape.

—Refrain from touching a power line to retrieve a balloon or any object entangled with

electrical equipment.

—Assume power lines are always live, and keep a safe distance of at least 10 feet from

active lines.