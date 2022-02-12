Panhandle Weather 2-11-2022

Ongoing showers are probable Saturday night mainly across the Big Bend ahead of a cold front progressing through the service area. Northwest winds behind the boundary usher in cooler/drier air, thus making for a noticeable minimum-temperature gradient on Sunday morning consisting of low 40s in the Panhandle and adjacent southeast AL and mid-40s to low 50s for remaining locations eastward. Any remaining precipitation should clear out entirely by midday Sunday, if not sooner. Cold-air advection prompts high temperatures to range from the low 50s to low 60s despite clearing skies, followed by a chilly Sunday Night when widespread freezing temperatures are expected (wind chills in the mid/upper 20s. Bundle up!

The Storm Prediction Center introduced a 15% Slight Risk area just west of us in the Day 7 Outlook to account. The associated cold front becomes sluggish heading into the weekend. As a result, unsettled weather appears likely in the extended period. Temperatures get knocked down by a few degrees by that time.

