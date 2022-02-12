ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Combat Veteran Marjorie K. Eastman throws her hat in the ring for North Carolina Senate Primary Election

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgUR1_0eCLmHD100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina’s Senate Primary is heating up with only a few more months till the big day. The seated opened up when the incumbent, Richard Burr, announced he wouldn’t be running again.

Democrats already have a preferred pick, former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. But for Republicans, it’s going to be a toss-up.

Queen City News Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow sat down with Marjorie K. Eastman, a political outsider who’s trying to keep up with the big dogs in one of the most expensive Senate races in history.

NC Dems say non-partisan redistricting commission needed to draw election maps

Rather than starting small and getting involved in local politics, Eastman decided to sail right into the storm and run for the open U.S. Senate seat.

Despite not having political experience, she does have a background in fighting. She’s a combat veteran who served two tours overseas, one in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. But the fight for the Republican nomination is nothing to scoff at. She’s going up against three front runners who have years of political experience, contacts, and money.

“Well, I’m the only political outsider and the only combat veteran, and I’m the only mom with a little boy who’s climbing onto a school bus in this US Senate race. So that perspective matters,” Eastman explained, “And this whole concept of being the only veteran in the race, a lot of people don’t realize the last combat veteran we had as a US senator, was in World War II. I mean, that’s outrageous. It’s time that perspective matters and is important for not just North Carolina, but for the safety of our country.”

Voters, NC board: Cawthorn candidate challenge should remain

Eastman’s campaign has gotten a helping hand from a recently created super PAC. The PAC is now spending more than $1 million in billboards, digital advertising, and radio ads.

Eastman is debating former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, and former North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker next month. The North Carolina John Locke Foundation will be hosting the debate.

Eastman said Congressman Ted Budd, who represents NC-13 will not be participating. Budd has already received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 52

Joseph Heavener
3d ago

do your own research. don't just read a few biased news articles and make a choice but really look

Reply
8
bakwoods
3d ago

The article never said a word about what she stands for.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Head of Charlotte Mayor’s new Racial Equity Initiative resigns amid criticism of her past job in Ohio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kimberly Henderson, the head of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles’ new Racial Equity Initiative, has resigned from her role amid criticism of her past job in Ohio, Henderson announced Monday. Controversy surrounded Henderson’s hiring after Councilmembers learned that it was reported she had left her last government job in Ohio […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fox 46 Charlotte

South Carolina 11th least-educated state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state, according to a new study by WalletHub. South Carolina came in with a total score of 38.99, with a higher number meaning the state is more educated. Massachusetts is the most educated state with a score of 81.82, according to WalletHub. The least-educated […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Senate#Us Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Queen City News#U S Senate#Pac
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina man wins $1 million playing Powerball online

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matthew Muston of Kinston took a chance on a Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Muston’s $2 ticket matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. He purchased his ticket using the Online Play […]
KINSTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Reports of unruly passengers on U.S. flights have spiked dramatically in 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As more misbehaving passengers wreck havoc in the cabin, increasingly dangerous threats have been met with equally defensive protective measures by crewmembers. CATS bus driver shot and killed in road rage fit in uptown Charlotte The latest incident happened onboard American Flight 1775 operating from Los Angeles Airport to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
Fox 46 Charlotte

Monday marks 22 years since Asha Degree disappeared in Shelby

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A community is making another push to solve the mysterious disappearance of a nine-year-old girl in Shelby, 22 years ago today. Monday marks 22 years since Asha Degree went missing in Shelby and in observance of the current circumstances of her unknown whereabouts, billboards have gone up in […]
SHELBY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy