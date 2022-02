We have started to see a shift in the way the world import market is working. Historically, importers have focused their interest on raw commodities and then processed them when received. In recent years importers have shifted to a hand to mouth buying approach to the market though, and many are now buying finished products instead. This has actually favored US markets as processing margins can generate as much or more revenue than raw commodities can.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO