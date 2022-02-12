ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

Black River Falls police, state fire investigators probe suspected arson in house fire

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago
Brf Fire

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls police and state fire investigators are probing a case of suspected arson in connection with a house fire at about 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The first responding firefighter and police units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house in the 300 block of Alder Street, according to the Black River Falls Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page. Firefighters controlled the fire with an inside attack

Firefighters found two dogs during a secondary search. One dog was removed and received care from EMS crews on the scene.

A firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze, which police said was an isolated incident.

Police officers determined upon their initial investigation that the cause of the fire was suspicious. The State Fire Marshal Unit of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene, according to a police news release.

Police declined to release other information pending the investigation.

No damage estimate is available, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Black River Falls police asked anyone with information about the fire to contact the department at (715) 284-9155 or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (800)228-3203. Callers may remain anonymous.

Also assisting police and firefighters were the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center, the Hixton Fire Department, the Black River Falls Street Department and Black River Falls Municipal Utilities.

