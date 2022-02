Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is all about those tabletop RPG vibes, but the random encounters will take you straight back to Pokemon Red and Blue - if you want them to, anyway. The travels you'll undertake in your Tiny Tina's Wonderlands campaign are represented by a miniature-scaled overworld map, which you can either drill straight through in an implacable quest for the end credits or explore to find secrets and side quests. As revealed in a new IGN preview, the overworld map is also sprinkled with patches of tall grass. Stop us if you've heard this one before, but if you walk around in the tall grass? Yeah, you're gonna need to fight some dudes.

