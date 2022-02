A full version of this essay appears in the January issue of the Journal of Democracy. Why did the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan collapse so suddenly? Tens of thousands of people flooding the Kabul airport to escape the Taliban’s rapid advance prompted foreign policy analysts to argue that Afghanistan was ungovernable. The conventional wisdom was that its government and society were hopelessly corrupt, and its values were incompatible with democracy. President Joe Biden echoed this view as well. He recently argued that efforts to build an Afghan state, no matter what strategy was employed, would never have worked. He said, “It’s been the graveyard of empires for a solid reason: It is not susceptible to unity.”

