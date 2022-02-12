ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson Ranch, CA

Man, 34, Reported Missing in Stevenson Ranch

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e22lq_0eCLk1Nu00
Photo: L.A. County Sheriff's Department

STEVENSON RANCH (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to locate a 34-year-old man who was reported missing in Stevenson Ranch.

Najee Anthony Bright was last seen about 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue, near Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Bright is Black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a beard and a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, tan camouflage pants, a red hat, black boots and two silver necklaces.

Anyone with information on Bright's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crime Stoppers#L A County Sheriff#Bright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy