Man, 34, Reported Missing in Stevenson Ranch

Photo: L.A. County Sheriff's Department

STEVENSON RANCH (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to locate a 34-year-old man who was reported missing in Stevenson Ranch.

Najee Anthony Bright was last seen about 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue, near Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Bright is Black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a beard and a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, tan camouflage pants, a red hat, black boots and two silver necklaces.

Anyone with information on Bright's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.