Woman injured after man smashes SUV into gas station during argument, police say

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Police lights Authorities in Sidney, Ohio, arrested a man accused of smashing an SUV through the front of a gas station on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, during an argument, WHIO-TV reported.

SIDNEY, Ohio — Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man after police said he drove an SUV through a gas station in western Ohio on Thursday night, leaving a woman with serious injuries, WHIO-TV reported.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the corner of West Avenue and Court Street in Sidney around 10:35 p.m. after a man, identified as Marques White, got into an argument with someone outside a Clark gas station, according to WHIO.

Police Chief William Balling told the news station that the disturbance turned physical in the parking lot. White, who was in an SUV, “then backed up and then rammed in through the glass doors of the Clark gas station,” Balling said. The police chief said that a woman who White had “prior relationship issues” with was struck by the vehicle, according to WHIO.

“It definitely got out of hand,” Balling told the news station.

Video obtained by WHIO showed the SUV going through the front of the gas station Thursday night and striking several people.

Authorities told WHIO that White drove away from the gas station after the incident. He was later arrested and booked into Shelby County Jail on a felonious assault charge.

Citing court records, WHIO reported that White’s bond was set at $100,000 on Friday morning. He was ordered to stay 500 feet away from the victim and her home, according to the news station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

