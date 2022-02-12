ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Feds allege record $25 million in claims from jobless scam

By DON THOMPSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41P0nN_0eCLjUgh00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An unemployment scam operated out of California prisons sought a record $25 million from the state and U.S. governments, netting more than $5 million that went for vehicles, furniture, handbags and jewelry, federal authorities said Friday.

The $25 million is the largest known single intended haul in California, said former U.S. attorney McGregor Scott, who is working with the state Employment Development Department to coordinate investigations into fraud related to pandemic relief.

Yet it and the $5 million actual loss remains a fraction of the more than $20 billion in unemployment benefits that authorities believe has been stolen since March 2020 as the state approved fraudulent payments in the names of death row inmates and even U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Inmates Daryol Richmond, 31, and Telvin Breaux, 30, both from Los Angeles County, falsely claimed that they and others including minor children had been selling clothing or working as handymen, mechanics or in other jobs until they became unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new indictment alleges.

Richmond is imprisoned at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, serving a nearly 25-year sentence as a repeat offender for robbery and attempted robbery with various enhancements, according to corrections officials.

Breaux is in the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, serving five years for robbery with a firearm, among other offenses.

They used contraband cellphones, emails and telephone calls from prison to communicate with others outside the prisons, investigators say.

The new indictment charges them along with six Southern California residents with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

They are alleged to have created bogus email accounts and used different street addresses across Southern California to file more than 400 fake claims.

Once they were mailed debit cards for their relief claims, investigators said they withdrew the cash at different locations, on different days and times, and in varying amounts in a bid to escape authorities’ notice.

Richmond has negotiated a plea agreement that calls for him to plead guilty but pay restitution not to exceed $382,000. It calls for an additional sentence of no less than about four years in prison.

Breaux’s attorney, Austin Dove, did not respond to telephone and email requests for comment Friday evening.

Comments / 237

Treniece Jacobs
2d ago

Well they couldn't get this money unless the unemployment office approved it so they're liable too!!!! So dig a little deeper and get them too!

Reply(11)
117
Barbara Wright
2d ago

There wasn’t anyone checking to make sure those claims were Legitimate. The money just went out to scammers and now the law is wasting a lot of more money trying to prosecute them. The system is broken here in the United States.🤔🤔🤔

Reply(5)
60
oldschool94
2d ago

and wow!!!!! there r ppl still, till this day WAITING on their benefits. legitimately working ppl.. And this is another FACTOR in the hold up process. The ppl that do rhe right - legal processes SUFFER because of * uckery!!! trust! it's not just in CA.. RIGHT HERE IN MICHUGAN AS WELL. B4 anybody come with * uckery!!! it's not!! I repeat! NOT just a certain race.. let's be real, real clear..clear.... Michigan $1.2 mil.. another person in a burbs $ 382k.. so, don't even try to place spot light on a certain race.. I said what I said.

Reply(11)
57
Related
The Associated Press

COVID-19 outbreak grows at prison in southwest Washington

YACOLT, Wash. (AP) — Cases in a COVID-19 outbreak at a minimum security prison in southwest Washington have been climbing. A Washington Department of Corrections bulletin Monday reported the number of active COVID-19 cases jumped to 41 among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center, a nearly 193% increase since Friday, The Columbian reported.
YACOLT, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy